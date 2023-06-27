Comelec holds public hearings on proposals to postpone Negros Oriental barangay polls

POSTPONE OR NOT? Officials from the Comelec, PNP, and AFP hold a coordinating conference on the first day of the public hearing on the proposed postponement of the October 30 barangay polls in Negros Oriental.

The consultation is the result of the uptick in violence in Negros Oriental following the assassination of governor Roel Degamo in March – a death that continues to reverberate throughout the province

DUMAGUETE, Philippines – Filipinos are set to head to the polls on October 30 to elect their new set of village officials, but will the people of Negros Oriental join the rest of the country?

That question remains up in the air, but authorities kicked off on Tuesday, June 27, a three-day public hearing to get the pulse of Negrenses on the hot-button issue.

The consultation is the result of the uptick in violence in the province following the assassination of governor Roel Degamo in March, a death that continues to reverberate throughout Negros Oriental.

The public consultations are being conducted in various localities, attended by local government officials, police and military officials, election watchdogs, and other election stakeholders.

Numerous national government officials flew to Dumaguete City on the first day of the public hearing to observe the process, including Comelec Chairman George Garcia; poll commissioners Ernesto Maceda Jr., Rey Bulay, Nelson Celis, and Aimee Ferolino; Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Andres Centino; and Philippine National Police chief Benjamin Acorda.

“The Comelec en banc went here not to tell you that the BSKE will be postponed or pushed through. This is a symbolic moment to prove to the people of Negros that there should always be a whole-of-government approach when you conduct elections,” Garcia said in a coordinating conference on Tuesday.

“We will listen to everybody,” he added.

Ahead of the hearing, the Comelec in Central Visayas advised the public to submit their position in writing since not everyone would be given the opportunity to speak at the event due to time constraints.

For or against?

In Negros Oriental, a loud, organized opposition to the proposed deferment of the barangay polls has yet to emerge.

But some mayors – including Degamo’s widow – have already spoken publicly in support of the postponement.

On Sunday, June 25, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo and eight other mayors said delaying the polls would be “crucial to address the peace and order concerns” in the province.

They pointed out that perpetrators of other killings in the past remain at large.

“The alleged mastermind’s political machinery remains intact, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in our communities,” the statement read.

It is unclear whether the local chief executives were specifically referring to the people behind the killing of Degamo, but suspects in the assassination previously named Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnie Teves as the alleged brains of the operation.

The Diocesan Electoral Board is also in favor of a postponement.

“The postponement/delay of the barangay elections will enable the government to focus its watchful attention to the barangays, where these violence and unsolved killings were committed,” it said in a position paper read during Tuesday’s coordinating conference.

Governor Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria previously said he is against the postponement, since that would require more resources from the national government.

“Whatever the President says, I will respect that 101% with no questions asked. On a personal note, I would prefer that the barangay and Sangguninang Kabataan elections in the province be held simultaneously with the rest of the country,” he was quoted as saying in early June.

Election watchdog National Movement for Free Elections told news outlet Malaya that a deferment “should be the final option.”

No immediate decision

Voters of Negros Oriental, however, might have to wait three months before they find out if they would be able to cast their ballots on October 30.

The Comelec chairman said a decision on the proposed postponement may be announced by end of September.

“The Comelec won’t immediately make a decision after the public hearing concludes. There are other processes that we will undergo like at the national level, like consulting our citizens’ arm and other stakeholders,” Garcia said in an interview with DZBB on Sunday.

The Omnibus Election Code allows the postponement of elections on the ground of violence, terrorism, loss or destruction of election paraphernalia or records, force majeure, or other analogous causes of such nature makes impossible the holding of a free, orderly and honest election.

Village polls in the Philippines have been postponed four times since 2016, and the barangay-level vote was held in 2018.

The next election was supposed to be held in 2020, but pandemic disruptions resulted in its postponement to 2022. The same reason was cited for moving the polls to its current October 2023 schedule. – Rappler.com