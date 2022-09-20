Cops file complaint against suspected gunman in Cebu lawyer’s ambush

POSSIBLE MOTIVE. Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol discussed the complaints for attempted murder against the suspect in the September 1 ambush of lawyer Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales and her son.

Police gather enough CCTV footage and accounts from witnesses against suspected gunman

CEBU, Philippines – Mandaue City police have filed a complaint for two counts of frustrated murder against a swimming coach identified as the gunman in the September 1 ambush of lawyer Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales and her son Keith Gonzales.

Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for operations of the Mandaue City Police Office said they filed the complaint with the City Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, September 16, against Richard Basalo Delibo, a 42-year-old resident of Barangay Uling in Naga City, Cebu.

Oriol told Rappler on Tuesday, September 20 that police have gathered enough CCTV footage and accounts from witnesses that point to Delibo, who is also called “Coach Ricky,” as the gunman in the ambush.

Prior to the crime, he added, Delibo allegedly threatened Gonzales for “meddling” with his business.

AMBUSH. A police photo of the scene of the September 1 ambush on lawyer Karen Quiñanola-Gonzales and her son in Mandaue City.

Gonzales had handled an estafa case against Delibo in 2021, Oriol explained. At the time, Delibo was working as a coach for a swimming school.

This led to the issuance of an arrest warrant against the suspect, the police officer said.

“Adunay dakong kalagot sa suspect against ni [Gonzales] kay naapektado ang iyahang business,” Oriol said. @rapplerdotcom — John Sitchon (@TheJohnSitchon) September 20, 2022

Delibo is not the only suspect, Oriol said.

“There is still an unidentified accomplice—the motorcycle driver,” he said in Cebuano.

While the investigation to find the second suspect is ongoing, Oriol said that they are set to meet with the Gonzales family when the prosecutor hears the complaint filed against Delibo. –Rappler.com