3 Western Visayas cops relieved from posts for allegedly receiving money from illegal gamblers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Brigadier General Jack Wanky, the police's regional director, says they have not named the involved personnel as the investigation is underway

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Three police personnel from Western Visayas were relieved from their posts after allegedly accepting protection money from those who fund illegal gambling activities.

Police Regional Officer 6 regional director Brigadier General Jack Wanky told Bacolod-based reporters on Friday, May 17, they have not named the involved personnel while an investigation is underway, as they are trying to be careful in dealing with just mere allegations.

Wanky said that two of the cops were from Bacolod while the other was assigned to Aklan, another Western Visayas province.

If the investigation concludes they are found guilty of illegal gambling involvement, they will face charges and fines, Wanky said.

Wanky also emphasized that if there are chiefs of police in the region that are not acting upon the illegal activities in their respective area, the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) “one strike policy” will be enforced.

Based on the National Police Commission’s (NPC) Memorandum Circular 2009-001, the “one strike policy” outlines a zero-tolerance approach in which any negligence or inaction of cops within their area of responsibility will face appropriate sanctions.

Wanky claimed that the police’s current effort against illegal gambling in the area is performing well.

In April, SunStar reported two government employees – a police personnel and a fire officer – were also arrested for engaging in an illegal activity in a private subdivision.

Records of the PNP in the region revealed that their heightened campaign against illegal gambling activities led to the apprehension of 246 persons in Negros Occidental, including in the provincial capital, Bacolod. – Rappler.com