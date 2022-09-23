Bacolod’s regional hospital rolls out program for survivors with ‘long COVID’

LONG COVID. The Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City launches a program to help COVID-19 survivors struggling with lingering symptoms.

There are therapists for the program, which focuses on discharged moderate to critical cases with stable chronic illnesses, no mobility issues, and no signs of being immunocompromised

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – At least 60 residents of this city are undergoing evaluation for a program to help survivors of COVID-19 deal with delayed recovery, officials of the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) said on Friday, September 23.

The hospital’s ReCOVER-i program targets persons experiencing signs of “long COVID.” It is a health condition where survivors report symptoms they did not exhibit before getting COVID-19 three or more months after their infection.

ReCOVER-i includes outpatient help and therapists supervising patients’ home regimen, program manager John Michael Gabriel Zaragoza told Rappler.

“We have a manual provided as a self-administered approach, which includes exercises, breathing exercises, tips on eating, and voice management,” Zaragoza said in an exchange of messages. “It is conducted for 21 days with supervision from our physical therapists.”

The program, which launched on September 20, focuses on discharged patients – from moderate to critical cases – with stable chronic illnesses, no mobility issues, and no signs of being immunocompromised.

Medical staff have already cleared three beneficiaries to start the program.

Bacolod City Health Office Nurse Supervisor Sarah Soliguen speaks on the need to keep tabs and help patients with long COVID during the Septe,ber 20, 2022 launched the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Regional Hospital’s ReCOVER-i program. (Horizon)

The hospital, which has handled a major portion of the city’s COVID-19 cases since 2020, does not have clear figures on survivors with long COVID.

But US health officials in June 2022 said one in 13 adults in that country were showing symptoms of long COVID.

The Western Visayas Center for Health Development on September 22 reported a total COVID-19 cases of 41,744 for Negros Occidental and 29, 475 for Bacolod, its independently-administered capital. The province had 11 new cases while Bacolod had seven, the regional health office said.

The hospital called on discharged COVID-19 patients to monitor their conditions and contact their physicians if they experience the following symptoms laid down by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Fatigue

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Memory, concentration or sleep problems

Persistent cough

Chest pain

Trouble speaking

Muscle aches

Loss of smell or taste

Depression or anxiety, and

Fever

“People with post COVID-19 condition, also known as “long COVID”, may have difficulty functioning in everyday life as their condition affects the ability to perform work or household chores,” Zaragoza said. – Rappler.com