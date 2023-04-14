Western Visayas COVID-19 hospital occupancy rate low despite rise in cases

FACE MASKS BACK. Workers and visitors return to wearing face masks at the Iloilo City Hall after an increase in COVID-19 cases in April 2023.

Region 6 reports a 94.33% full-vaccination coverage as of March 2023, but that drops to only 17.53% for first booster and only 1.92% for second booster

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – Hospital occupancy rates for COVID-19 across Western Visayas are low enough to withstand a spike in cases in April, the Department of Health in Western Visayas or Region 6 (DOH-6) said on Thursday, April 13.

DOH-6 reported a rise in COVID-19 cases in April 2023 to 11 cases per day from only six cases per day in March.

On April 13 alone, DOH-6 recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases in the region, which include seven cases in Iloilo City; five in Bacolod City; four in Iloilo province; two in Negros Occidental, and one in Aklan.

Despite the rise in cases, the regional health care utilization rate (HCUR) remains at low risk, said Dr. Bea Camille Natalaray, DOH-6 Infectious Disease Section chief.

HCUR means the occupancy rate of hospital beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

Only 19.09% or 384 beds are currently in use out of the 2,012 isolation/COVID-19 ward beds, ICU beds, and mechanical ventilators across the region, Natalaray pointed out.

Even if cases continue to surge this month, there are sufficient hospital beds in the region, she added.

Safeguards

Health officials urged residents to get booster shots of the vaccine, return to wearing masks at indoor gatherings, and to isolate at the first flu-like symptoms.

In Iloilo City, the local government returned the requirement to wear face masks inside City Hall.

Iloilo City recorded 31 cases from April 1 to 12, more than half of the 44 cases in March, according to the City Health Office (CHO).

Iloilo City COVID-19 task force head Dr. Roland Jay Fortuna said the metro’s April daily case average increased to three cases per day from only around one case daily in January, February, and March.

The spike in cases could be due to mass gatherings in various areas amid the easing of health and safety restrictions, he said.

Testing centers in the city were also closed during the Holy Week, Fortuna added. Data gathered from the previous days will only be released this week.

“We have once again required the wearing of face masks inside city hall,” Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

“Face masks will ensure that infection will not increase in closed areas while continuing with services of the city,” he said.

Treñas was among those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week of March.

“Aside from vaccination, wearing of face masks when in crowded and closed spaces or gatherings is still encouraged to mitigate transmission, not only of COVID-19 but also of other respiratory diseases,” a DOH-6 advisory said.

It urged people to isolate and seek consult at the nearest facility for proper medical attention if they feel symptoms.

Booster shots

The DOH-6 office reminded the public to get booster shots against COVID-19. It noted that other areas in the country also reported spikes in cases, especially among unvaccinated individuals.

Booster shots “provide the best long-term protection against the virus and its complications,” said Dr. Natalaray.

Vaccination sites have been established in Rural Health Units (RHUs) for easier access to eligible recipients, she added.

While the coverage of fully vaccinated individuals (those who finished their first and second COVID-19 vaccine shots) in Region 6 is high, the number of persons who received the booster shots (both first and second) remains low.

As of March 2023, fully vaccinated persons in Region 6 were at 94.33%.

Those who received the first booster represented only 17.53%. Second booster recipients were even lower at only 1.92%.

BOOSTER SHOT. A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine booster short in Western Visayas, where officials have launched a campaign to encourage more residents to get additional protection against the virus, DOH Western Visayas

Natalaray admitted that the seven-day vaccination average in the region went down to only 300 to 400 jabs this year, from over 1,000 administered doses in 2022. – Rappler.com