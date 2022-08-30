Cebu City crime volume drops even with reopened economy

CRIME DOWN. Police officers on duty in Cebu City, where crime volume has gone down despite the reopening of the economy and increased mobility.

The total number of crime incidents in Central Visayas from January 1 to July 30 has also gone down to 22,901 in 2022, from 26,618 during the same period in 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Even with the reopening up of the economy in 2022 and greater mobility among residents and visitors in the Visayas’ premier city, crime volume here decreased by 21.5%.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, August 30, Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay of the Cebu City Investigation Detection and Management Unit (CIDMU) said crime volume from January 1 to August 25 in 2021 reached 651.

For 2022, crime volume for the same period decreased to 511 – a decline of 140 cases or 21.5%.

“This means that Cebu City is generally peaceful and your local police can manage the peace and order,” Macatangay said.