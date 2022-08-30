Visayas
Cebu City

Cebu City crime volume drops even with reopened economy

John Sitchon
Cebu City crime volume drops even with reopened economy

CRIME DOWN. Police officers on duty in Cebu City, where crime volume has gone down despite the reopening of the economy and increased mobility.

Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

The total number of crime incidents in Central Visayas from January 1 to July 30 has also gone down to 22,901 in 2022, from 26,618 during the same period in 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Even with the reopening up of the economy in 2022 and greater mobility among residents and visitors in the Visayas’ premier city, crime volume here decreased by 21.5%.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, August 30, Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay of the Cebu City Investigation Detection and Management Unit (CIDMU) said crime volume from January 1 to August 25 in 2021 reached 651. 

For 2022, crime volume for the same period decreased to 511 – a decline of 140 cases or 21.5%.

“This means that Cebu City is generally peaceful and your local police can manage the peace and order,” Macatangay said.

Macatangay said the city has one of the highest Crime Clearance Efficiency (CCE) and Crime Solution Efficiency (CSE) rates in Central Visayas.

CCE is recorded when suspects are identified and complaints are filed against them. CSE is recorded when charges have been filed and offenders are arrested.

In a 2022 period review conducted by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO7) from January 1 to July 30, the Siquijor provincial police got first place with 100% CCE and 100% CSE, followed by the Mandaue City police office with 99.91% CCE and 97.75% CSE.
 
The Cebu City police office was in third place with 99.52% CCE and 94.42% CSE.

PRO7 said the total number of crime incidents in the region from January 1 to July 30 had also gone down to 22,901 in 2022, from 26,618 during the same period in 2021.

Macatangay attributed the decrease in crime incidents to the active participation of local barangay officials and sitio heads in reporting and preventing crime. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Cebu City

Cebu

Central Visayas

crimes in the Philippines

Philippine National Police