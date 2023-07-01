Cum laude graduate with Asperger’s shares journey to embracing his uniqueness

JAN ANDREW BASTIAN. Biotechnology major Jan Andrew Bastian graduated with a cum laude distinction from the West Visayas State University in June 2023. He is diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome.

'If you feel compassionate to help and care for others, show it in your own way, no matter how obscure, weird, or unique it is,' says Jan Andrew Bastian

MANILA, Philippines — Biotechnology major Jan Andrew Bastian graduated cum laude from the West Visayas State University (WVSU) in June – the culmination of a struggle that the 23-year-old used to keep secret in order to fit in with other people.

Bastian was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome when he was a young boy. The Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital describes this is a type of autism generally considered to be at the “high-functioning” end of the spectrum. It affects the way a person communicates, interacts with others, and interprets information.

“Autism still has its stigma. Concealing it is necessary to avoid special treatment or getting ostracized. Feeling like an alien in my own world is tiring, so masking off is the only way to endure my detachment to the world,” Bastian told Rappler in an interview.

Bastian likened sharing his Asperger’s Syndrome diagnosis to a confession, a term that he uses when he lets people in and allows them to discover this significant part of his life.

‘Bullying was apparent during childhood’

Bastian’s parents first noticed that their child was different from other kids when he would bang his head against the wall during tantrums, tiptoe when he was learning how to walk, and prefer solitary play.

Bastian playing as a toddler. Photo courtesy of Jan Andrew Bastian

As he grew up, Bastian began to realize that he couldn’t fit in with other children at school. Socialization was challenging for him because he communicated differently from others.

“Reality hits at that time because my perspective is different from others. Grade 2 was when I started to get conscious on what to do because they perceive me as something different,” Bastian recalled.

“Bullying was apparent during childhood and it reduced when I got older. Most of the time, I look socially awkward,” he added.

His struggles included missing social cues like context in conversations, dumping information, and using advanced words. Bastian said he learned to change this so he can blend in with others.

Finding strength in struggles

Aside from socialization during childhood, Bastian’s fixation on routines and rituals tend to take a toll on him, which involve habits like nonstop scribbling on his notebook and doing things in sequence.

“It’s an internal torture for me because it holds me back to study better,” he shared.

Sensory overload is also a stressful experience for him.

“My touch and hearing are sensitive. When I feel dirty [with] my hands, I tend to wash myself. In other parts of the body, when something [touches] me, there is an imaginary mark that lingers on the exposed part. My ears become too sensitive to the point when there’s constant noise, I feel deaf…. My ears are too hyper-focused to background sounds,” he said.

Bastian showcases his love for sketching and guitar playing in his graduation photo. Photo courtesy of Jan Andrew Bastian



Despite the struggles, he said that there are some aspects to having Asperger’s that he likes.

“I can be organized and hyper-focus on the things I am interested in,” he said.

With a passion for sketching, Bastian invested his efforts in honing this skill, which eventually earned him qualifications to the editorial cartooning category of the Regional Schools Press Conference in Western Visayas back in 2016 and 2018.

His sensitivity to sound and auditory learning style also led him to love music, particularly playing the guitar. It became a hobby that he called an outlet for self-expression and an avenue that freed him from restrictions.

‘In my family, love is unconditional’

BASTIAN FAMILY. From left to right: Lee Margaret (second eldest sibling), Cecilia (mother), Jan Andrew (backmost; youngest sibling), Ando (father), and Thatha (eldest sibling). Photo courtesy of Jan Andrew Bastian

Throughout his journey, Bastian’s parents and sisters remained supportive and understanding of his condition. “In my family, love is unconditional,” he said.

His mother, Cecilia, shared that raising a child with Asperger’s Syndrome was “both a challenge and a blessing.”

“Though we treated him as a typical person, we need extra effort, shower him more love and attention, more patience and understanding on our part as parents,” she said.

“Jan Andrew is a good son. He is aware of his strengths and weaknesses and he can manage to overcome negative aspects by making use of his talents and skills, for it to boost his confidence,” she added.

Bastian’s father, Ando, shared how he always makes himself available for his son even when he has work. “As a father, I always support him in everything he does. Ako ‘yung nag-aasikaso ng halos lahat (I attend to most of his needs).”

Bastian’s older sisters, Lee Margaret and Thatha, both recalled the rampant bullying their brother experienced as a kid.

Thatha, the eldest sibling, would stand up for her brother when he was in grade school. “That’s when I realized that not all people know the struggles of having a special child in the family,” she said. “It was disappointing but we managed and finally survived it with flying colors.”

Lee Margaret, the second eldest sibling, said her brother inspired her to pursue a special education degree.

“​​I am also grateful that he never gave up on reaching his dreams despite of the challenges. His authenticity, imperfections, uniqueness, and talents made us love him dearly,” she said.

‘Being different is not a hindrance’

Going to college became a turning point for Bastian as he described the experience as new and refreshing.

Meeting like-minded people, forming solid friendships, and being pushed out of his comfort zone to talk and connect with others were some of the milestones in his college journey.

Bastian playing the guitar for the West Visayas State University Rondalla Ensemble. Photo courtesy of Jan Andrew Bastian

Looking back, he sees his college years as fruitful and enjoyable. He was able to further develop his passion for music by joining the Rondalla Ensemble in WVSU and later went on to receive a University Service Award as recognition.

Taking up a biology-related course was also Bastian’s goal in college. “Biotechnology satisfied my yearning for research work,” he said.

Bastian as a biotechnology student. Photo courtesy of Jan Andrew Bastian

As he sets his sights on entering the industry, he said that his dream is to contribute something significant to society that could potentially treat patients or make a discovery that can help humanity.

For Bastian, if there is anything he’d like other people to learn from him, it would be the importance of being your authentic self.

“Be genuine. If you feel compassionate to help and care for others, show it in your own way, no matter how obscure, weird, or unique it is. Being different is not a hindrance but a tool to stand out to amplify awareness.” – Mia Seleccion/Rappler.com

Mia Seleccion is a third-year communication arts student at the University of Santo Tomas and an intern for Rappler’s Digital Communications team. Outside of school and work, she spends time discovering new music, frequenting cafés, reading books, and crying over Taylor Swift lyrics.