17 flights delayed as aircraft makes emergency landing at Mactan-Cebu airport

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CEBU AIRPORT. A file photo of the Mactan Cebu International Airport, where 17 international and domestic flights were delayed on October 4, 2023 following an emergency landing by a Philippine Air Force plane.

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) orders the closure of the runway, affecting 14 domestic and three international flights

CEBU, Philippines – Seventeen international and domestic flights were delayed after a Philippine Air Force (PAF) aircraft performed an emergency landing at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Wednesday, October 4.

The Air Force Public Affairs Office identified the aircraft as a Cessna 208B EX Grand Caravan, which the United States gave to the PAF in 2017. This particular aircraft is commonly used for flight training, VIP transport, and humanitarian missions.

Initial reports from the Air Force said the aircraft’s engine caught fire at around 2:15 am.

Authorities attributed this to “extreme difficulty in maneuvering the aircraft”.

PAF spokesperson Colonel Maria Consuelo Castillo confirmed in a text message to Rappler that the two pilots and three other members of the flight crew were not harmed during the incident.

“A thorough investigation of the incident is being undertaken, and rest assured, the PAF is committed to ensuring the utmost safety of our air operations while continuously supporting the country’s security and development efforts,” read the agency’s official statement.

Flights delayed

According to the Public Affairs Division of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), the runway was closed for a total of 3 hours.

The delayed domestic flights are the following:

5J 551 Manila to Cebu

5J 567 Manila to Cebu

5J 609 Clark to Cebu

DG 6206 Cebu to Legazpi

DG 6468 Cebu to Bacolod

DG 6510 Cebu to Manila

DG 6715 Cebu to Cagayan De Oro

DG 6811 Cebu to Davao

DG 6851 Cebu to Siargao

PR 2295 Cebu to Cagayan De Oro

PR 2380 Cebu to Iloilo

PR 2836 Cebu to Manila

Z2 759 Manila to Cebu

Z2 760 Cebu to Manila

The delayed international flights are:

5J 5062 Cebu to Narita

MU 5024 Cebu to Pudong

OZ 710 Cebu to Incheon

– Rappler.com