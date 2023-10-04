17 flights delayed as aircraft makes emergency landing at Mactan-Cebu airport

SUMMARY
CEBU, Philippines – Seventeen international and domestic flights were delayed after a Philippine Air Force (PAF) aircraft performed an emergency landing at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) on Wednesday, October 4.
The Air Force Public Affairs Office identified the aircraft as a Cessna 208B EX Grand Caravan, which the United States gave to the PAF in 2017. This particular aircraft is commonly used for flight training, VIP transport, and humanitarian missions.
Initial reports from the Air Force said the aircraft’s engine caught fire at around 2:15 am.
Authorities attributed this to “extreme difficulty in maneuvering the aircraft”.
PAF spokesperson Colonel Maria Consuelo Castillo confirmed in a text message to Rappler that the two pilots and three other members of the flight crew were not harmed during the incident.
“A thorough investigation of the incident is being undertaken, and rest assured, the PAF is committed to ensuring the utmost safety of our air operations while continuously supporting the country’s security and development efforts,” read the agency’s official statement.
Flights delayed
According to the Public Affairs Division of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), the runway was closed for a total of 3 hours.
The delayed domestic flights are the following:
- 5J 551 Manila to Cebu
- 5J 567 Manila to Cebu
- 5J 609 Clark to Cebu
- DG 6206 Cebu to Legazpi
- DG 6468 Cebu to Bacolod
- DG 6510 Cebu to Manila
- DG 6715 Cebu to Cagayan De Oro
- DG 6811 Cebu to Davao
- DG 6851 Cebu to Siargao
- PR 2295 Cebu to Cagayan De Oro
- PR 2380 Cebu to Iloilo
- PR 2836 Cebu to Manila
- Z2 759 Manila to Cebu
- Z2 760 Cebu to Manila
The delayed international flights are:
- 5J 5062 Cebu to Narita
- MU 5024 Cebu to Pudong
- OZ 710 Cebu to Incheon
– Rappler.com
