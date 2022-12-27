DepEd-7: F2F classes full blast in Central Visayas

Cebu City students return to school after two years of distance learning.

A dearth in classrooms makes class shifts necessary in many of the 4,000 public and private schools in Region 7

CEBU, Philippines – Schools in Central Visayas have fully implemented face-to-face classes, Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, the regional director of the Department of Education in Region 7 (DepEd-7) said in a year-end press conference on Tuesday, December 27.

Jimenez said, “100% of our schools do implement these full in-person classes but there are still shiftings because some schools lack classrooms.”

Central Visayas’ 20 regional divisions have around 4,000 public and private schools for the primary and secondary levels.

Jimenez said a large majority of these learning facilities were destroyed during Typhoon Odette in December 2021 but gradually recovered before the end of 2022.

DepEd-7 said 2,516 schools were already repaired while 884 facilities still await rehabilitation. The regional education office DepEd-7 also noted that 935 new learning facilities or temporary learning spaces (TLS) were constructed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) hold a press con in Cebu City on Tuesday, December 27.



DepEd-7 Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez shared in an update that 2,516 learning facilities destroyed by Odette in 2021 have been repaired.@rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/qw0yJh1m0G — John Sitchon (@TheJohnSitchon) December 27, 2022

The TLS accommodated students in areas highly-affected by Typhoon Odette and other calamities.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) recently urged the relocation of learning facilities in the hinterlands of Cebu City due to geographical hazards.

“It’s a challenge but momentarily, if there are nearby school areas, we will put up some TLS,” Jimenez said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

Learning priorities

Apart from the continued repairs of learning facilities, the regional director said one of DepED-7’s learning recovery priorities is improving the reading comprehension of students.

“Based on our survey, there is a large percentage of children in the K-3 (Kindergarten to Grade 3) stage that still can’t read,” Jimenez said.

During the pandemic, both teachers and parents working from home found it difficult to teach their children through a modal and virtual learning system.

In August, some grade schools began their first day of face-to-face classes with reading and writing lessons to help students who fell behind during the virtual learning set-up.

“We will be implementing several modalities, not just the full face-to-face classes but combinations as well,” Jimenez said.

At present, private universities and schools have begun adopting a combination of both virtual and face-to-face learning set-ups to help improve the student’s quality of learning. This includes the use of a virtual learning management system (LMS) and flexible virtual classes. –Rappler.com