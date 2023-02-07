Eastern Visayas bags ‘best booth’ award during Travel Tour Expo 2023

BEST BOOTH. The Eastern Visayas booth adjudged the best during the the 30th Philippine Travel Agencies Association Travel Tour Expo held at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia, in Pasay City.

SAMAR, Philippines – The colorful booth of Eastern Visayas was adjudged “the best booth” in the Regional Category Special Award during the 30th Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) Travel Tour Expo on Monday, February 6, held at SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia, in Pasay City.

Mimaropa emerged runner-up, while Malay, Aklan was third place.

There were over 300 exhibitors and around 700 booths which joined the first travel fair since the pandemic. These included airline companies, travel agencies and tour operators, accommodation facilities and resorts, food providers, travel agencies, and cruise liners joined the first travel fair since pandemic.

Eastern Visayas tourism director Karen Tiopes said the brightly lit and festive mode of their booth was designed by the award-winning artists from Tacloban City.

“Cheers to my DOT8 (Department of Tourism Eastern Visayas) product and market development team and Nick and Daniel Guarino of Festivali Designs and Concept (as well as the tour operators) for a job well done!” Tiopes said on her social media account.

The booth designed by the Guarinos featured the region’s best tourism destinations often referred to as the “infinite escape” of Eastern Visayas.

With tour itineraries and packages in place, the destinations include the islands of Kalanggaman, Canigao, Limasawa, Biri, San Pablo, Cuatro Islas, Calicoan, Sambawan; the Torpedo boat extreme ride in Paranas Samar, San Juanico Cruises, among others.

The Annual Sangyaw Festival of Tacloban City and other festivals in Region 8 were introduced in the booth’s display and posters.

Eastern Visayas travel and tour operators pose beside DOT-8 director Karen Tiopes in front of the the winning booth. DOT Eastern Visayas



“If you are thinking of where to go when you take that much needed break, take any of our infinite escapes in Eastern Visayas,” Tiopes said as she invited travelers.

The travel tour expo aimed at widening the market of the participants, as well as, the revival of the tourism industry in regions affected both by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and by typhoons that hit them in the past years.

The expo was sponsored by the Department of Tourism, Tourism Promotions Board, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, Union Bank, Philippine Airlines, Airswift, United Airlines, PLDT. Hotel 101, Israel Land of Creation, and Jinjianh Inn Philippines, CNN Philippines, Philippine Daily Inquirer, Philippine Star, The Foreign Post, Travel Update Philippines, TTG Asia, The Manila Times, and Business Mirror.

Ricky J. Bautista is an Aries Rufo Journalism Fellow.