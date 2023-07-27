Negros Occidental farmer defies age barrier, earns college degree at 69

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – With his 70th birthday just around the corner, farmer Diosdado Evangelista Jr.’s journey stands as a powerful tribute to an unstoppable will that defies age barriers and as a reminder that it is never too late to strive to turn dreams into reality.

The Negros Occidental farmer accomplished an inspiring feat by graduating from college at the age of 69. “Tatay Ebang,” as he is fondly called, earned his agricultural business degree at Central Philippines State University-Candoni on Thursday, July 27.

Evangelista has been a constant source of inspiration on the campus, according to CPSU-Candoni instructor Sheila Calago.

“He has shown us what it truly means to be an active and dedicated student throughout his time at CPSU-Candoni Campus, despite his age. His determination and dedication have touched the hearts of his fellow students and teachers. His willingness to embrace new challenges and seize every opportunity that came his way shows his character and strength of will,” Calago said.

Student leader Marc Loue Libona described Evangelista as a courageous, passionate, and bold person who turned his dream into reality

Evangelista was born at Hacienda Ipil in Hinigaran town in 1953. His parents migrated to Candoni town in 1959, where his father used to work as a plower.

He said he used to deliver wood to bridge contractors in Candoni town until he was duped by one of them in the 1990s. Not receiving the promised payment, he said he realized that fraudulent people saw him as easy prey because he has never been to college.

Evangelista lives in Barangay West, Candoni, more than 100 kilometers south of Metro Bacolod, where he inherited a 15-hectare farm from his parents. About seven hectares of the property are used for cultivating, propagating, and preserving natural trees, and the rest are planted with fruit-bearing trees.

“I’ve always enjoyed cultivating crops. This is also one of the reasons why my children completed college,” he told Rappler.

Evangelista said he chose not to pursue a college degree years ago because he got married and focused on raising his family. His four children earned their college degrees way ahead of him.

Evangelista said that when his children sought opportunities elsewhere, he took it as an opportunity to do what he said he should have pursued many years ago. He enrolled at the state university in 2019.

While studying, Evangelista said he balanced his time between tilling his farm and attending college.

He said when he went back to school, he was greeted with insults because he was already a sextuagenarian, but he remained steadfast and focused on his goal.

“Sometimes, I got bullied by some people in the town, but I didn’t entertain them,” Evangelista told Rappler.

He said he wanted senior citizens like him who wish to finish college to never stop dreaming, and start working on it. But he said it was important that they manage their time and adapt to a new environment.

“It is not too late for others to chase their dreams,” Evangelista said.

He said he has become an advocate of equal access to education for all, regardless of age, and without discrimination.

Evangelista, who would become a septuagenarian this September, said he now plans on pursuing a master’s degree in agriculture. – Rappler.com