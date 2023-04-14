Huge fire breaks out in Cebu City condo

FIGHTING FIRE. Cebu City's 28 firetrucks respond to the Task Force Bravo call as fire engulfs the Grand Residences Condominium in Barangay Kasambagan.

Firefighters were still hard at work four hours after the fire broke out 2:30 pm at the Grand Residences Condominium in Barangay Kasambagan

CEBU, Philippines – A huge fire broke out at the Grand Residences Condominium in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City on Friday, April 14.

According to initial reports from the Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP-7), the fire was reported around 2:30 pm in the afternoon.

By 4:30 pm, BFP-7 raised the fire alarm level to Task Force Bravo, calling for 28 firetrucks in Cebu to respond to the situation.

Based on BFP’s Fire Alarm Levels, Task Force Bravo means that there are an estimated 15 X 15 houses affected by the fire.

As of this writing, BFP personnel and quick responders from the Cebu City government are still responding to the situation.

This is a developing story and Rappler will update as details come in.

– Rappler.com