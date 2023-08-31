Flooding affects 4,000 families in Bacolod

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RESCUE. Rescuers wade through knee-level floodwaters to assist stranded families in Bacolod City on August 28.

BACOLOD, Philippines – Torrential rain caused flooding in 33 of Bacolod City’s 61 barangays, affecting about 4,060 families or 12,991 people.

The Bacolod City government declared the entire city under a state of calamity on Wednesday, August 30, and extended the suspension of classes at all levels, including public and private institutions, until September 1.

The extension aims to give affected schools more time for cleaning and clearing operations.

Dr. Anna Maria Laarni Pornan, chief of the Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said three major rivers in the city overflowed and submerged several low-lying barangays due to the southwest monsoon, exacerbated by Super Typhoon Goring.

Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez said the flooding was due to the heavy sedimentation at the mouths of creeks and rivers in the city, as well as the lack of interconnection among drainage systems.

As of Thursday, August 31, about 43 families were still in evacuation centers from barangays Vista Alegre, 29, 2, Estefania, and Banago, awaiting clearance to return home.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Office (DSWD) in the region has provided assistance worth P1.1 million to affected families in Bacolod.

Meanwhile, the Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution recommending the use of P4 million from the COVID-19 response funds and P20 million from the city’s quick response fund to expedite the recovery of the affected barangays. – Rappler.com