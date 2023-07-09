Former Sinulog Foundation head Ricky Ballesteros dies at 57

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RICKY BALLESTEROS. Ricky Ballesteros, a former SFI executive director and manager of the Cebu City Sports Center died on July 8, 2023

People online share condolences on the news of Ricky Ballesteros's death and recount his good nature

CEBU, Philippines – Former Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) executive director Ricky Ballesteros died at the age of 57 on Saturday, July 8.

The well-known festival and sports event organizer’s relatives confirmed his death through social media posts. Among them is Apas barangay councilor Jan Nichol Verzosa, who used an old photo of his uncle as a tribute.

Officials like Cebu Provincial Board member Red Duterte and Cebuana congresswoman Cindi King-Chan also expressed their sadness and condolences to the Ballesteros family in their respective Facebook posts.

Duterte thanked Ballesteros for helping create the Panagbagat Festival of Poro town and the Katung-gan Festival of Tudela town. Both towns originate from the Camotes Islands which is east of Cebu.

“Your passion, dedication, and brilliance in the field of arts, culture and festival and sports management will live on forever…For the upcoming Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, Poro and Tudela will dedicate their performances to you,” Duterte said.

Chan shared how Ballesteros supported Lapu-Lapu City’s Kadaugan sa Mactan festival and brought the local dance community to the Wonju Dynamic Dance Festival in South Korea.

“Daghang salamat (Thank you so much), Sir Ricky. You and your legacy will be missed,” Chan said.

Rappler has tried reaching the family for more details about Ballesteros’ death. This article will be updated as soon as more information is given.

Forever a legend

In 2002, Ballesteros became SFI’s executive director and it was at this time that he quickly turned into a key figure in the preservation and development of Cebu’s arts and history.

Through the Sinulog festivities, Ballesteros supported the province’s various local government units by ensuring that they received enough resources to study and perform authentic festival dances and even craft historically-accurate costumes.

He also helped introduce new contests to the main events which brought out more flavor for the grand festival and excitement for both audiences and participants.

Ballesteros was also the chief manager of the Cebu City Sports Center from 2001 to 2019. In between those years, he was recognized for being a top organizer of sports events like the National Milo Little Olympics 2009 and the National Milo Marathon 2017.

In 2018, Ballesteros retired from his position as SFI executive director but remained “a steward for the arts” as he took up the mantle of the president of the Korea Philippines Festival Cultural Exchange Association that brought Sinulog festival dances to the rest of the world.

Always in our hearts

As news of Ballesteros’s death spread on social media platforms on Saturday evening, netizens did not miss the opportunity to give their condolences and recount the good old days.

Annie Perez-Gallardo, a multimedia journalist for ABS-CBN Central Visayas, shared in her Facebook post that Ballesteros would never think twice to entertain reporters and provide them with information during Sinulog.

“He was always our go-to for Sinulog and CCSC concerns. After his stint at SFI, he never stopped to promote the culture of our country to the world,” read her post.

Meanwhile, Marigold Lebumfacil, a reputation and stakeholder management specialist at Aboitiz Power Corp., said that it was with Ballesteros’ help that she was able to become a Sinulog Festival Queen during the Milo Little Olympics National Finals held in Pangasinan.

“Grabe ka supportive jud nimo nako ani sir (You were so supportive of me sir) and you made one of my dreams come true…Thank you Sir Ricky for the good memories,” Lebamfucil wrote in her Facebook post.

Architect Michael Enad, who like Ballesteros was a Former President of the Rotary Club of Banilad Metro, talked about the late SFI head’s grand leadership which inspired a generation of young public servants.

According to Enad, Ballesteros’s presence was enough to guide them through mistakes and push forward despite any big challenges.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a leader who empowered us to overcome challenges with resilience. Your legacy will continue to inspire us as we navigate the path ahead,” Enad said.

“You will forever remain in our hearts. May your soul find eternal peace.” – Rappler.com