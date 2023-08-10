Cop killed, 2 others hurt as troops, rebels clash in Negros Occidental

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Army says it was an encounter, but a survivor asserts they were ambushed by rebels

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels killed a policeman and wounded two others as they engaged government troops sent to arrest fugitives in Sitio Icogon, Barangay Minapasok, Calatrava town in Negros Occidental on Wednesday, August 9.

Police identified the fatality as Corporal Jaime Nuñez of Sagay City and the wounded as Corporal Dennis Nasis, and Captain Jesus Alba, the deputy chief of the Calatrava town police station.

Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office spokesperson Captain Judesses Catalogo told Rappler that government troops were supposed to serve warrants of arrest against several fugitives wanted for murder.

The suspects, including Charry Amacan and Darry Dayawan, were tagged as rebels under the NPA’s Northern Negros Front, a group which authorities claimed was already dismantled.

The fierce encounter took place in an upland community in Minapasok, Catalogo said.

Army Captain Mervin Rosal, civil-military operations officer of the 303rd Infantry Brigade, said the exchange of firepower took place for about 30 minutes.

He said it was an encounter and not an ambush.

Radyo Bandera-Bacolod quoted one of the survivors from the Calatrava police station as asserting that they were ambushed.

He recounted that there were 10 of them in a police vehicle when they heard an explosion while they were on a dirt road in Malipasok.

The survivor said they managed to manuever towards a vegetated area before some 30 rebels riddled them with bullets.

Rosal said they will closely collaborate with the local government and other law enforcement agencies to bring the rebels to justice.

He said the investigation has continued.

Mary Jane Espiñosa, Nuñez’s fiancé, told reporters the fallen policeman was the loving type.

“Sang aga, ginpabugtaw ko sya kay iya na duty tapos antis siya nag lakat, grabe ang hakos niya sa akon. Wala ko ga expect nga amo ni ang matabo,” she said.

(Early in the morning, I woke him up to remind him of his duty, and before he left the house, he hugged me tightly. I didn’t expect the course of events that followed.) – Rappler.com