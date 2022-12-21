Gunman kills Negros electric cooperative manager in Bacolod 

The Pondevilla murder is Bacolod’s second high-profile killing in December and the fourth since November.

BACOLOD, Philippines – A still unidentified gunman shot dead the general manager of Northern Negros Electric Cooperative (Noneco) outside a foodcourt on Bacolod City’s main street near midnight on Tuesday, December 20.

Lawyer Danny Pondevilla of Barangay Mansiligan, Bacolod City, was in his car parked on 16th Lacson Street when a gunman on a motorcycle fired at him, hitting the back of his head, police said.

The victim, formerly the general manager of the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (Ceneco), was already dead when responders arrived, according to the initial police report.

Police found an empty shell from a caliber .45 pistol at the crime scene.

In an unrelated case, two persons were hit by stray bullets in Barangay Bata, at the northern end of Bacolod, early on Tuesday morning.

Police said the still unidentified suspect on a motorcycle had fired a gun while chasing another motorcycle rider from Banga Sawmill to the circumferential road.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

The Pondevilla murder is Bacolod’s second high-profile killing in December and the fourth since November.

Businessman Ivan Magbanua, the owner of a security agency, was shot dead by motorcycle-riding attackers on December 7 while he was driving along Magsaysay Avenue.

Scout Ranger Private 1st Class Edmark Iwayan died in a Barangay Singcang bar shootout that also wounded four others, including the bar owner, on November 16.

On November 2, businessman Jerry Gasendo died in an ambush done in broad daylight along one of Bacolod’s main highways. His killers also rode a motorcycle. – Rappler.com