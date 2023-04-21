Hackers post nude photos on Iloilo police’s Facebook page 

HACKED. The Iloilo Provincial Police Office lost control of its official Facebook page to hackers.

An account named Facebook Business Managers contacts the police page admin thru email, advises activation of their business account as the page has nearly 50,000 followers, and the hack happens

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – Government offices and business with popular Facebook pages, beware! Hackers posing as “Facebook Business Managers” penetrated the Facebook page of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO).

Cops and residents of the province were alarmed on Thursday, April 20, as the page’s story section began showing nude images and other sexual contents.

The IPPO sent a public advisory through the Facebook page of the Police Region 6 (Western Visayas) Office.

“We would like to inform the public that its official Facebook page was hacked and hackers already posted nudity/sexual content on the page,” said IPPO.

It also asked the public to report to Facebook the Iloilo Police Provincial Office page for nudity or sexual content/adult nudity so that social media platform could take down the posts.

The last post on the IPPO page is dated April 19. The offensive images are gone.

How it happened

Page handlers of the provincial police office first discovered on April 18 that they no longer had access, according to IPPO spokesperson Major Rolando Araño.

They thought that it could have been just a technical glitch since the page admins regained access and were able to post the following day, he added.

After that, “somebody who posed as Facebook Business Managers contacted the page admin thru email to activate the Business Account of the page since the page already has almost 50,000 followers,” the IPPO advisory said.

The move apparently allowed hackers access to the page.

The IPPO FB page currently has 49,000 followers and 32,000 likes.

ADVISORY. The Western Visayas (Region 6) provincial police office’s Facebook page hosts the provincial police office’s warning about hackers taking over its official Facebook page. Police Regional Office 6

Probe ongoing

Araño said they already reported the incident to the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU)-6 on April 19.

“We’re still waiting for updates,” Araño said.

The IPPO warned the public to avoid entertaining emails from people who pose as Facebook affiliates.

“Rest assured that the IPPO is exerting efforts to regain access to its page and will update the public for developments.”

“Our sincerest apology for the inconvenience,” the advisory added. – Rappler.com