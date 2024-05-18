LOOK: Negros Occidental town marks 440th anniversary with ‘art hub’ bridge

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Students and local artists worked on converting the old Malabong bridge in Ilog town from an idle structure to a symbol of unity and pride among Ilognons

BACOLOD, Philippines – Ilog town in Negros Occidental marked its 440th founding anniversary by converting its 48-year-old bridge, which has been out of commission for the last five years, into an “art hub.”

The old Malabong bridge was completed on July 20, 1976, making it the first bridge in Ilog, the former capital of both Negros and Siqujor islands. The bridge connected barangays 1, 2 and Andulauan, easing people’s mobility and boosting trade and commerce in Ilog, dubbed as the “Seafood Capital of Negros Occidental,” for decades or until a new bridge was built alongside it five years ago.

Since the old bridge was no longer in use, informal settlers began to live on the structure.

Former Ilog mayor Joann Alvarez told Rappler on Friday, May 17, that a group of 12 architecture and fine arts students from La Consolacion College (LCC)-Bacolod approached her husband, Mayor Paul Alvarez, in March, asking for public space in the town for their mural painting project.

Mrs. Alvarez was the one who referred the students to the old Malabong Bridge. The students completed the project, which they did for free, in just two weeks. Local artists tapped by the local government helped them.

In time for the town’s Kisi-Kisi Festival in March, Malabong Bridge became a destination for netizens and locals looking for an Instagram-worthy backdrop.

Art walk on the old Malabong bridge. Municipality of Ilog Facebook Page

“Really, quite heart-warming,” Mrs. Alvarez said, referring to the unexpected outcome of the students’ effort.

She said she commissioned nine local artists, including town police chief Major Joseph Partidas, also an artist himself, to finish painting artworks on the railings of the Malabong Bridge.

ARTIST AT WORK. Local produce featured on Malabong Bridge. Municipality of Ilog Facebook Page

Bryan Neil Urbanozo Piojo of the Municipal Tourism Office (MTO) said converting the old Malabong bridge into an art hub reflects community collaboration.

SEAFOOD DETAILS. Some of the seafood available in Ilog town featured on the old bridge. Students and local artists at work. Municipality of Ilog Facebook Page

“The mural breathes life into our municipality, portraying the kaleidoscope of colors found in our local sea creatures,” he said.

Piojo said the old Malabong bridge has also become a symbol of unity and pride among Ilognons. – Rappler.com