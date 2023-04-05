Iloilo authorities move to keep homes safe from fire, crime

DANGER. Fire hits a heavily populated portion of Muelle Loney in City Proper, Iloilo City on March 29, 2023.

A joint initiative by the local government and the power firm MORE aims to inspect 84 barangays over six months to rid communities of fire hazards

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – Going out for Holy Week-related activities? Don’t limit home protection measures to fending off criminals. Authorities warn that the summer heat increases the menace of fires.

The Bureau of Fire Prevention (BFP) in Iloilo City on Wednesday, April 5 advised the public to observe “proper housekeeping” to prevent blazes and during Holy Week and their summer weekend trips.

Before going on an extended trip, turn off the main power switch inside the house and unplug all electrical connections, advised Senior Fire Officer 1 Jayson Gallego, community relations chief of the Iloilo City Fire Station.

Based on data from BFP-Iloilo City, 15 fire incidents occurred in the city from March 1 to March 30, 2023. That’s equivalent to one every other day.

With the country feeling the effects of El Niño or unusually dry, hot weather, the Iloilo City government with electric distributor MORE Power and other government agencies embarked on a 6-month inspection program covering 84 barangays.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas said it would deploy 2,332 officers around the region to keep the peace in churches, resorts, and other areas of convergence this Holy Week.

Brigadier General Leo Francisco, Western Visayas police chief, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and different units from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will also deploy around 764 personnel.

Another 2,808 force multipliers like tanod or village watchmen and traffic enforcers from local government units will also be deployed to different Holy Week destinations.

New program

BFP Iloilo City Fire Marshal Chief Inspector Vencie Jojo Aldeguer said 12 of the 15 incidents happened in buildings and houses. The rest were grass fires.

Aldeguer said the majority of fire incidents were electrical in nature and caused by faulty electrical connections and overloaded connections.

Bailey del Castillo, senior assistant vice president of network operations of MORE Power, said in an interview that inspectors will help households check for fire hazards.

Among these are illegal connections, overloaded lines, and faulty circuit systems.

Buildings and houses with very obvious problems in electrical connections and wirings will be examined.

The team will make recommendations to the owners on how to address the problems.

The inspection program is an offshoot of a meeting with City Councilor Sedfrey Cabaluna, Office of the Building Official (OBO), Liga ng mga Barangays, and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Major danger

Illegal connections are a major danger, del Castillo stressed.

He cited the January 2023 fire that gobbled more than 300 houses in Molo district.

When the firm verified the affected households with their database, they found out that only 114 houses had legal connections.

“Some might be illegal while other legitimate consumers were generous enough to allow their neighbors to tap into their connections,” he said.

The latter, he added, could also lead to serious consequences like overloading of lines, which could cause fires.

Addressing illegal connections, del Castillo said their firm can help facilitate the application of the household or building owner in partnership with the OBO and the City Engineer’s Office.

Apart from undetaking inspections, the initiative also features an information campaign to provide residents with information on electrical and fire safety.

Home protection

Francisco encouraged homeowners to secure their houses or even ask a trusted neighbor to look after their houses from time to time.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) also reminded the public to check the windows and locks of their houses before leaving.

Darwin Papa, head of the Quick Response Team Division Office, Emergency Operations Center of the CDRRMO also warned the residents to avoid oversharing information in social media. – Rappler.com

