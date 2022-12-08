Iloilo City cops told to tighten watch on bar liquor sales

SAFETY FIRST. Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas explains the need to cap the sale of liquor in the city at midnight.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas also orders strict enforcement of a ban on the entry of minors into clubs

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – Mayor Jerry Treñas met with Iloilo City police on Thursday, December 8, to order a tight watch on the city’s entertainment districts during the Christmas season and the run-up to the Dinagyang Festival in January 2023.

The mayor told cops to ensure that bars do not accommodate minors.

He also told the police to strictly enforce Executive Order (EO) No. 49-A, which he signed on Tuesday, December 6.

The EO orders a midnight cap on the sale of liquor, amending a previous EO that allowed sales until 2 am.

The mayor issued the EO after two groups, allegedly including some minors, figured in a brawl in Mandurriao district’s popular Smallville entertainment area last Saturday, December 3.

Bar owners struggling to recover from the long COVID-19 lockdown had expressed concern about potential income loss.

Treñas, reacting to their appeals, said he would do other things to help local entertainment businesses, but stressed that priority should be keeping residents of the city safe.

On Tuesday, the city government said it had suspended the licenses of two bars found to have sold liquor to minors.

“We will deploy and ensure the presence of compliance officers and other authorized personnel by the Iloilo City government to conduct regular random inspections and check on proper compliance of business establishments operating in the city,” Treñas said.

Aside from Smallville, cops said they would monitor the Rafael area, also in Mandurriao.

“There is a need to amend the EO due to the recent prevalence of loitering and bar fighting while under the influence of liquor,” said Treñas.

The unregulated dispensation of liquor and other intoxicating drinks even during the wee hours of the morning could threaten public safety and increase criminal activity, the mayor said. – Rappler.com