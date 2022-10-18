Iloilo City’s ‘Undas’ rules allow only vaccinated folk to visit cemeteries

FACE MASKS REQUIRED. Ilonggos are required to wear face masks during Undas 2022 when they visit cemeteries, like this family at the Jaro Cemetery in October 2021.

Mayor Jerry Treñas says the city will enforce the wearing of face masks in cemeteries and other public spaces from October 31 to November 2

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – Only fully or partially vaccinated individuals will be allowed into Iloilo City cemeteries, memorial parks and columbaria from October 31 to November 2, the days Filipinos celebrate All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day.

Iloilo Mayor Jerry Treñas on Monday, October 17, issued Executive Order 085, series of 2022, laying out health and public order protocols for the holidays popularly called “Undas.”

Beginning 12 am of October 31 until 11:59 pm of November 2, city teams will be stationed at the entrances of cemeteries and similar spaces to check the vaccination cards of visitors, who also need to present a matching identification card with photograph. Minors are covered by the same requirements and also need to be accompanied by an adult.

While the national government has handed down an optional face-mask wearing policy, Treñas ordered the public to wear face masks inside cemeteries, where Undas crowds traditionally swell to several thousands of people.

The EO bans vehicles, liquors, flammable material, firearms and other deadly weapons, videoke machines or speakers, playing cards and other gambling paraphernalia. No overnight visits will be allowed.

Treñas also listed requirements for flower sellers, including barangay clearance, community tax certificate, vaccine cards and valid IDs, and the city’s special permit contract.

The city designated the following areas for the sale of flowers: Rizal and Osmena streets in the Arevalo district; M.H. del Pilar St. in Molo; Onate St. alongside the Mandurriao public market; Iznart, Aldeguer and Rizal streets in Iloilo City proper; and E. Lopez until Luna streets around the Jaro public plaza.

All vendors need to display an anti-smoking sign from the city government, and must strictly enforce the no drugs, no smoking, no drinking of alcohol rules. They also need to wear face masks at all times and ensure physical distancing in their areas of trade. – Rappler.com