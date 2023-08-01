After more than a decade, airport nears completion in Negros Occidental

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GATEWAY. Kabankalan City officials lead the launch of the half-done city airport as a local tourism gateway on Monday, July 31.

Local officials see the Kabankalan airport project to be a game-changer for the local tourism and economy

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – After more than a decade, the Kabankalan City domestic airport project in Negros Occidental is nearing completion. The airport, initiated in 2007, now has a 1.32-kilometer runway capable of accommodating small planes.

Kabankalan Mayor Benjie Miranda has sought assistance from the national government to expand the airport’s runway by an additional 600 meters, facilitating the landing of larger aircraft.

The airport sprawls across a 104-hectare property in the village of Hilamonan, an upland barangay.

Local officials have stressed the airport’s potential impact on the economy of the city and Negros Occidental province.

To fund the project’s completion, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has proposed a P855-million budget from the national allocation, according to Negros Occidental provincial board Member Jeffrey Tubola.

An initial budget of P90 million has already been released for the runway, with additional contributions from the city and provincial governments to expedite project completion.

Anticipated to be a game-changer for the city’s tourism and economy, the airport project is expected to result in a surge in tourist arrivals, thus providing a much-needed economic boost to the region.

Miranda said he was optimistic that the project would be completed by 2024, barring any unforeseen obstacles.

Randy Siason, the acting chief of the Kabankalan tourism office, said the project signals the start of tourism progress for the city and neighboring areas in the province.

“We know that the airport is a big contributor to the increase in tourist arrivals, and this will be a great boost for the economy of Kabankalan City,” he said.

Siason said the city government is actively working to expedite the domestic airport project’s completion and aims to make it operational at the earliest opportunity.

The tourism recovery jumpstart program was launched by the city government on March 14 in time for Kabanlakan’s 116th founding anniversary.

Kabankalan was one of the cities in Negros Occidental that was affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, which brought deaths and destruction, and crippled the local economy in 2021.

During the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 24, he stressed the role of the tourism sector in promoting the Filipino brand and the impact it creates on the improvement of the economy of the country. – Rappler.com