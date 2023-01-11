Kalibo Ati-Atihan pet competition highlights responsible ownership

The activity also helps pets' humans to mentally prepare for potential loss and other risks of ownership

KALIBO, Aklan- Samantha, a Labrador retriever, won as champion of the the Kalibo Ati-Atihan Pet Show competition on Tuesday, January 10.

Samantha’s human, Cristina Mano thanked the city government for hosting the competition, which also focused on responsible ownership of pets.

Samantha brought home P10,000 for being best in dog show and another P2,000 for being the most obedient dog. She also received a bag of dog food and other peripherals.

The second place winner was Comet, a mix of Maltese and Shih Tzu. El Chapo, a pug, came in third.

Eleven cats and 19 dogs of different breeds joined the show.

In the feline portion, first place went to a cat named Levi.

Dr. Maria Cyrosa Leen Mabel C. Siñel, chief of the Provincial Veterinarian Office, told Rappler this is the second year Kalibo Ati-Atihan has included the pet show among its official activities.

The local government, she said, wants to take advantage of Aklan province’s biggest festival to promote responsible pet ownership and care for the environment.

ENVIRONMENT FRIENDLY. Costumes friendly to the environment were among the top criteria of judging at the Kalibo Ati-Atihan Pet Show. Jun Aguirre

One of the judging criteria is for costumes to be environmentally friendly.

Future years will include more exercises and activities where pets can “bond with other pets”.

POISE. Levi wins the feline portion of the Kalibo Ati-Atihan Pet Show on January 10. Jun Aguirre

The pet show featured talks on pet health and on how owners can handle grief.

Kalibo Vice Mayor Cynthia Dela Cruz, who spoke in the program, said that pet owners should also be mentally prepared to face risks.

“I know many people who break their heart whenever their pets die either by accident or by natural death,” said the vice mayor.

“Among the challenges that dog owners face are not only the threats of rabies but also of leptospirosis as well, because pets can be infected by the virus spread by rats. ” said Dela Cruz, a pediatrician by profession. – Rappler.com