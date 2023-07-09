P3.15 million spent on fiesta ‘wasteful,’ COA tells Cebu town

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Government auditors say funds were spent for the 2022 Malabuyoc Town Fiesta without 'regard to economy and prudence'

The P3.152 million spent by the Malabuyoc Municipal Government for the town’s fiesta celebration was a “wasteful use of scarce government resources,” government auditors said.

The Commission on Audit (COA) told town officials to justify the spending and provide legal basis, otherwise the appropriation would be disallowed. When government transactions are disallowed, those involved in it would be required to refund the government the entire amount.

Government auditors told Malabuyoc that the funds were spent without “regard to economy and prudence” and violated COA Circular No. 2012-003, which offers guidelines against irregular, excessive, extravagant, and unconscionable expenditures. COA said it also violated certain provisions of RA 7160, or the Local Government Code.

COA said the town allocated a total of P4.915 million for socio-cultural activities under the Office of the Mayor’s Special Purpose Appropriation. Of that amount, P3.223 million was set aside for expenses related to the celebration of the 2022 Malabuyoc Town Fiesta in honor of San Nicolas de Tolentino, whose feast day falls on September 10.

Auditors said the P299,760 spent to buy rice and grocery items for Malabuyoc’s local government employees was considered an additional benefit to employees “without proper authority and without legal basis.” COA said the disbursement was deemed irregular.

Malabuyoc officials said this was meant to reward and recognize its employees. The officials, however, committed to auditors that they would stop the practice.

Auditors said the P359,200 spent for polo shirts and t-shirts for employees, job order workers, and barangay officials were unnecessary. Malabuyoc, however, said distributing shirts encourages participation and increases a “sense of belongingness.”

COA also flagged as unnecessary the town’s spending of P395,000 to rent a sound system for socio-cultural activities from September 1 to 10, 2022; P790,000 for meals for 10 days, P206,000 for meals and snacks during Araw ng Malabuyoc 2022, and P499,884 for “materials and decoration and other paraphernalia.”

Auditors also noted that Malabuyoc provided cash assistance to “13 Mother Chapels and 14 religious organizations” at P6,500 and P5,500 respectively. This was illegal, COA said in its report, because it violated the Local Government Code provision against spending public funds for religious and private purposes.

Malabuyoc, however, said the assistance to the religious groups were subsidies for their participation in nightly activities leading to the fiesta. Malabuyoc officials said the money was used for socio-cultural activities and not for any religious or private use.

While it is commendable to promote tourism through socio-cultural activities, COA said officials should have been more prudent and economical in the use of government resources. They told the Malabuyoc municipal council to appropriate funds enough for “a modest yet meaningful celebration” by limiting expenditures “only to those that are official, relevant and necessary to the occasion.”

While acknowledging the efforts of Malabuyoc officials, auditors said the funds would have been more beneficial if spent on programs that would provide direct impact on constituents.

Rappler reached out to the Malabuyoc public information officer last Thursday, who promised to arrange an interview with the town’s accountant but was not able to do so by the publication of this story.

Auditors also flagged the improvement of the barangay access road in Barangay Armeña, with a contract price of P4.637 million, as being above the COA cost estimate by P395,560. COA said this was disadvantageous to the municipality.

Malabuyoc was asked to justify the contract cost or face disallowance.

COA also called Malabuyoc’s attention on the payment of P80,000 to five coordinators hired under the Office of the Mayor despite the absence of contract and accomplishment reports. Malabuyoc told auditors they would require the coordinators to comply with the requirements. – Rappler.com