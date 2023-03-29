Missing Catbalogan woman found alive in riverbank near home

Police auxiliaries find the woman two days after her family offers a reward for her return

CATBALOGAN, Philippines – A young woman who went missing in Catbalogan City, Samar, on March 23 was found alive on Tuesday, March 28, police officials said.

Police and personnel of the City Law Enforcement Auxilliary Unit (CLEAU) found the Samar State University (SSU) graduating student by a riverbank diversion road in Barangay Canlapwas, Purok 9.

Acting city police chief Lieutenant Colonel Edwin Oloan Jr. said the 22-year-old woman was still in the teacher intern’s uniform she was wearing on March 23.

She was “lying in a less populated area, very weak, and could barely move, and was dehydrated,” Oloan quoted responders as saying.

The woman was brought to a hospital but was not yet speaking, police added.

Search

Police said the woman was last seen leaving Catbalogan 1 Central Elementary where she was practicing teaching, to pick up a parcel.

She left the school with only her phone.

Hours after, with no word from their daughter, her parents sought police assistance.

On March 24, police said they found a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera that had captured the girl getting off a tricycle at a junction road near a courier service.

But her family said a check with another CCTV monitor near the courier company indicated she had not reached the destination.

The police launched a public appeal. They posted “look out” bulletins in all exit ports to Allen in Northern Samar and San Ricardo, Southern Leyte.

Three days after their daughter disappeared, the parents offered a P250,000 cash reward to anyone who could provide vital information that may lead to her safe return.

Catbalogan City Mayor Dexter Uy told Rappler that the city remained safe.

“(But), I reiterated my instruction to the police force to conduct a city-wide patrol and visibility. We gave them patrol cars that will protect the citizenry, particularly our young students,” Mayor Uy said. – Rappler.com