Mongolian official wanted for corruption arrested in Cebu City

Immediately deported after his arrest, the former minister was put on a Korean Airlines flight from Mactan, Cebu

CEBU, Philippines – Mongolian official Tunjin Badamjunai was arrested in Cebu City on Tuesday, April 4, during a coordinated operation of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Mongolian Police.

According to the BI, Badamjunai, a former minister for food, agriculture, and light industry in Mongolia, is wanted for a series of alleged corruption offenses.

“Badamjunai was reportedly charged for deportation for undesirability as he is a fugitive from justice and thus, poses a clear and present danger, risk to public interest and safety, and threat to national security,” the BI’s statement read.

Immigration Intelligence Chief Fortunato Manahan said that Badamjunai’s passport was also canceled by the Mongolian government, rendering him undocumented.

Badamjunai was immediately deported to Mongolia after his arrest. The former minister was put on a Korean Airlines flight from Mactan, Cebu.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a statement that “this was a major arrest” for agents of the immigration bureau.

“Rest assured that we will continue to hunt down these criminals and continue to strengthen our partnership with foreign counterparts to maintain public safety and security,” Tansingco added. – Rappler.com