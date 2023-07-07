Clash in Negros Occidental forces evacuations, disrupts classes

The fierce encounter is reminiscent of a week-long fighting in October 2022 that started in the same village, subsequently spreading to adjacent villages and displacing some 3,000 families

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Many villagers evacuated to safer grounds following fierce clashes between government troops and a group of New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Carabalan, Himamaylan City, on Friday morning, July 7.

Classes in all levels in Carabalan were canceled due to the ongoing fighting.

Barangay Carabalan officials said they have counted about 100 people, roughly 30 families, who fled their homes and schools when soldiers and a group of about 10 communist rebels began fighting at around 7:30 am in Sitio Pangi, Barangay Carabalan.

The evacuees rushed to the Carabalan gymnasium to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

According to a report from the Army’s 94th Infantry Battalion, the initial gun battle lasted for about 10 minutes, after which they deployed troops to launch a pursuit operation against the guerrillas.

Friday’s fierce encounter was reminiscent of a week-long fighting in October 2022 that started in the same barangay, subsequently spreading to adjacent villages and displacing almost 3,000 families, totaling more than 18,000 people.

The 2022 clashes in Barangay Carabalan, which has a population of nearly 13,000, resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and rebel leader Romeo Nanta, also known as Juanito Magbanua, commanding officer of the NPA Apolinario Gatmaitan Command and spokesperson for the Communist Party of the Philippines’ Negros-Cebu-Bohol-Siquijor regional party committee. – Rappler.com