Negros Occidental imposes coconut transport restrictions due to infestation

A PCA official says some 5,000 coconut trees in Negros Occidental have already been damaged by destructive insects although about 30,000 may have already been affected

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – The provincial government of Negros Occidental imposed restrictions on the transport of coconut and coconut products due to an infestation that has already affected two cities and two towns in the province.

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson issued an executive order, banning the transport of coconut leaves, young coconuts, and other raw or unprocessed coconut products, as well as seedlings and seedlings of other scale insect host plants, unless permitted by the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), due to the threat posed by coconut scale insects or cocolisap.

Cocolisap (Aspidiotus rigidus) is a type of coconut scale insect that infests coconut trees and other plants. These insects, often found on the undersides of coconut leaves, resembling small, round, and flattened scales, feed on the sap of the plants, weakening them and potentially causing damage to crops.

Cocolisap, which resembles fish scales and is commonly found under coconut leaves, is believed to reproduce every nine days for a duration of one month.

Dr. Neil Melencion, PCA-Western Visayas regional manager, said some 5,000 coconut trees in Negros Occidental have already been damaged by the insects although the affected trees may have already reached about 30,000.

Lacson said the cocolisap infestation has already impacted the cities of Bago and La Carlota, and the towns of Murcia and La Castellana.

The province is home to more than five million coconut trees, about half of which could already generate a potential income of P18.7 million in copra production, and support the livelihoods of nearly 14,000 coconut farmers.

Melencion said the pests have also started affecting high-value crops grown beneath coconut trees.

The provincial capitol has set aside an initial P250,000 for the pruning of leaves on the affected coconut trees, according to Melencion.

Lacson said the PCA would be the lead government agency responsible for suppressing the infestation throughout Negros Occidental.

He said the PCA can formulate policies and emergency measures for treating coconut trees and other host plants affected by the pests, as well as to declare infested areas under quarantine. The PCA has been granted exclusive authority to issue permits for the transportation of coconut planting materials to and from any point within the country.

Part of Lacson’s executive order pointed out the need for local governments to help in implementing emergency control and eradication measures. He said the local government should contribute essential logistical and manpower resources, including organizing volunteers for the frontline barangay-level scale insect control action team, and assisting in extensive information and dissemination campaigns within their respective communities. – Rappler.com