Negros Occidental teacher gunned down on eve of election

ELECTION EVE VIOLENCE. Gunmen shot dead Mercy Miguel in Himamaylan, Negros Occidental, on the eve of the May 9, 2022 elections.

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – A teacher in Negros Occidental was gunned down by unidentified men at Crossing Calasa in Barangay Caradio-an, Himamaylan City on Sunday night, May 8, the eve of the national elections.

Police said the victim, Mercy Miguel, and her husband were on their way home on board a motorcycle when they encountered huge rocks piled on the road.

When they got off their ride to remove the rocks, the suspects hiding in a grassy portion of the road shot the teacher, who was hit in the stomach.

Mercy was rushed to the Gov. Valeriano Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Her husband was unharmed. Police are still investigating whether the killing is election-related. Public school teachers serve as election deputies.

Mayor Raymund Tongson condemned the killing, condoled with Mercy’s family, ordered the police force to exhaust all efforts to arrest the killers, and asked social media users to stop using the incident as a political tool. – Rappler.com