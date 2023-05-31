Visayas
Visayas
obituary

Negros Oriental Governor Guido Reyes dies nearly 3 months after succeeding Degamo

Ryan Macasero
Negros Oriental Governor Guido Reyes dies nearly 3 months after succeeding Degamo

GOVERNOR. Negros Oriental Governor Guido Reyes

Guido Reyes Facebook page

(1ST UPDATE) Chaco Sagabarria, an ally of suspended Negros Oriental Congressman Arnie Teves, is sworn in as governor following Reyes' death

MANILA, Philippines – Negros Oriental Governor Guido Reyes, 62, died on Wednesday, May 31, less than 3 months after assuming the governorship from Roel Degamo following the Pamplona massacre.

Provincial administrator Karen Molas confirmed the news through a video posted on the province’s official Facebook page.

Negros Oriental Governor Guido Reyes dies nearly 3 months after succeeding Degamo

“About two and half hours ago, I received a call from (Guihulngan) Vice Mayor Eunica Reyes. She informed me that the governor passed away this morning. I do not have the exact time of death yet, but I do know that it happened today and in the morning,” Molas said.

Reyes became governor on March 5, following the assassination of Degamo in the Pamplona massacre.

He had been having health problems even before becoming governor, although the family had not disclosed exactly what his health issues were.

Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo said in a Facebook post that Reyes was ‘not only a respected figure in our province but also a dear friend and ally to my late husband.”

“Their friendship and collaboration were emblematic of their dedication to public service and their shared vision for the betterment of our province. Together, they worked tirelessly to uplift the lives of our people and address the challenges our community faced,” Degamo said.

“The loss of Governor Reyes is particularly poignant for me as it revives the pain of my own personal tragedy, the passing of my beloved husband Governor Roel Degamo,” she added.

Vice Governor Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria took his oath as the new governor of the province on Wednesday, replacing Reyes.

Sagarbarria is the fourth elected official to serve as governor in less than a year after former governor Henry Pryde Teves was unseated by Degamo in a Comelec decision in October 2022. Degamo, in turn, was killed in March 2023.

Sagarbarria is a relative and ally of suspended congressman and suspected mastermind in the Degamo slay Arnie Teves.

Molas said they already began turning over current programs and policies of Reyes to Sagarbarria.

Sagarbarria ordered Philippine flags in the province to fly at half-mast in honor of Reyes. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

author

Ryan Macasero

Ryan covers social welfare for Rappler. He started at Rappler as social media producer in 2013, and later took on various roles for the company: editor for the #BalikBayan section, correspondent in Cebu, and general assignments reporter in the Visayas region. He graduated from California State University, East Bay, with a degree in international studies and a minor in political science. Outside of work, Ryan performs spoken word poetry and loves attending local music gigs. Follow him on Twitter @ryanmacasero or drop him leads for stories at ryan.macasero@rappler.com
More from Ryan Macasero

Negros Oriental