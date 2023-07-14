Negros youth organization helps kids overcome literacy challenges

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GIVING HOPE THROUGH EDUCATION. HBONI founder Kenneth Bacala conducts first reading tutorial in 2018 to children at a DayCare Center in Sitio Batang, Baranggay Talaban in Himamaylan City.

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – When public school teacher Kenneth Bacala was assigned to the Himamaylan National High School in 2018, he noticed the weak involvement of the youth in nation-building and the problem of literacy in some children. This inspired him to initiate a community reading program in the city together with his 11th-grade students.

The initiative ignited the spirit of volunteerism among the students of Bacala, which led to the establishment of his organization, Hope Builders Organization. After complying with all the required government documents and registration, the group is now known as Hope Builders Organization Negros Island Incorporation (HBONI).

The organization started with 16 student volunteers from the Himamaylan City National High School with a common goal: help children in marginalized communities.

HBONI founder Kenneth Bacala told Rappler that it pained him to see young children in marginalized communities struggling with reading, so he tapped the potential of Negros youth to help these children.

“I want the organization to be known in Negros Island as an organization that reaches out to different remote communities that gives importance to education, highlighting a focus, of course, on the grassroots communities,” he said.

Bacala also hopes that the organization will be a breeding ground for youth leaders to create impactful projects towards nation-building.

The organization’s journey was never easy – it had to deal with many challenges, including fund outsourcing and the availability of volunteers.

First initiative

The organization’s first initiative was the “PagBasa: May Pagasa sa Pagbasa” project, a volunteer-based social work program that concentrates on enhancing the literacy skills of identified disadvantaged and non-reader children in remote schools and communities. The program includes weekend reading tutorial, storytelling, and values formation sessions for an entire summer season.

HBONI started with 35 beneficiaries in 2018, then 88 children beneficiaries in 2020. Today, the initiative has reached almost 200 learners and counting.

PagBasa project head Precious Gwyneth Villagomesa, a psychology student, told Rappler that her love for children glued her to impact the community, especially in helping children in the grassroots communities have access to education through tutorial sessions.

EDUCATION UNDER THE TREE. Hope Builders Organization Island Inc. volunteer tutors hold a reading session over a tree that shields the learners from the sweltering rays of the sun in Brgy. 5, Kabankalan City. Photo courtesy of HBONI

“Since 2018, my love for children is always there. Our PagBasa kids in Barangay Talaban in Himamaylan City helped me hone my teaching skills, allowed me to grow in different circumstances, and prolonged my patience in service,” she said.

“We don’t have the resources to sustain the said project. Yet, the eagerness in the eyes of those children kept us to continue and to move forward each day,” the project head added.

The PagBasa project aims to decrease the number of non-readers through a literacy program; utilize the resources that could help children increase their reading ability; develop their passion for volunteerism; and create a strong partnership with schools, the community, and other stakeholders.

Big help

In a phone interview, Theresa Carbajosa, 43, one of the parents in Sitio Wayang, Barangay 3 in Himamaylan City, told Rappler how their community benefited from the initiative of the organization.

“Sa amon bilang ginikanan, kis-a nabudlayan kami mag tutok sa amon mga bata sa ila pagtuon bangod may ginahikot man kmi sa sulod panimalay kag sa amon man ginapangabuy-an. Sang pagkadto ang HBONI, nalipay man kami bisan sa summer lang, may matudlo sa amon mga kabataan magbasa kag magsulat,” she said over the phone.

(As parents, sometimes we are having a hard time looking after our children in terms of their studies, considering that our hands are also tightly engaged in our household and livelihood. When HBONI arrived, we were so grateful that even just for the entire summer season, there is an organization who are helping us in teaching our children how to write and read.)

Through the Saturday classes, the beneficiaries are given educational assistance such as reading tutorials, storytelling, and values formation sessions.

According to Bacala, the organization has more than 600 youth volunteers in Negros Occidental. Aside from the PagBasa project, the organization’s other initiatives include ECO 143, Project Tikang, ABC+ project, ProSeed, PagkaOwn, Lead for Hope, HomeAid, E-Skwela-on-air, and Bida Love. – Rappler.com