Phivolcs warns of spike in Kanlaon Volcano sulfur dioxide

Negros Island's Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, but the chances of phreatic or steam-driven eruptions are higher

MANILA, Philippines – State volcanologists observed a spike in sulfur dioxide (SO2) coming from Negros Island’s Kanlaon Volcano on Sunday, April 30.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) announced on Monday, May 1, that volcanic SO2 emission from Kanlaon’s summit crater averaged 1,099 tons per day on Sunday, the highest level so far in 2023.

That is compared to an average of just 124 tons per day recorded since March.

“In addition to this, real-time and continuous volcanic gas monitoring of thermal springs on the northern slopes detected for the first time volcanic SO2 concentrations beginning April 2023,” Phivolcs said in an advisory.

For the entire April, there were 141 volcanic earthquakes recorded, or an average of 5 per day.

The lower and middle slopes of Kanlaon Volcano have also been inflated or swollen since March.

Phivolcs said these could indicate “increased hydrothermal activity occurring beneath the edifice, possibly driven by degassing of even deeper magma.”

For now, Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, but Phivolcs warned that the chances of phreatic or steam-driven eruptions are higher. These eruptions can be sudden or occur without warning.

“The public and local government units are strongly advised to be vigilant and refrain from entering the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone,” the agency said.

Kanlaon Volcano was placed under Alert Level 1 in March 2020 as it “entered a period of unrest.” The lowest alert level is 0 and the highest is 5. – Rappler.com