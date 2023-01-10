IN PHOTOS: Venue for the One Cebu Island Sinulog 2023 at South Road Properties

PHOTO FINISH. Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama says the city will complete by January 15 construction of the South Road Properties site of the Sinulog 2023 Festival, shown in this aerial view taken on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

With only five days to complete the site of the January 15 Sinulog 2023 Festival, and a forecast of rain, residents are asking if Cebu City can hurdle the challenge

CEBU, Philippines – Is Cebu ready to hold the Sinulog 2023 grand festival day on January 15 at the South Road Properties?

That question is on residents’ minds five days to the big shebang, following Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia criticism of the new site.

Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama said on Sunday, January 8, there was enough time to complete preparations for the Sinulog at the SRP, where an area is being transformed into a “World Tent City.”

He said Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra, the Sinulog executive committee chairperson, and other officials were working double time to complete construction of the venue complete.

On Monday, January 9, the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated said it was all systems go, posting the layout of the festival site and announcing free shuttle rides to and from the venue.

But the pace of construction hinges on weather conditions.

On Tuesday afternoon, January 10 the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast rain across the Visayas due to the shear line – the point where warm air and cold air meet – and a low pressure area still 425 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Rappler’s Visayas Bureau went to the South Road Properties on Tuesday, January 10, to check the progress of the construction of the stage area and other parts of the venue.

Dark clouds hovered in the morning and rain poured in the afternoon, as it has almost daily since January 6.

MUDDY. Residents’ concerns about the Sinulog 2023 Festival site are partly due to the muddy terrain at the SRP World Tent City. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

STAGE AREA. Construction of the stage for the Sinulog 2023 ritual showdown still ongoing at the South Road Properties in Cebu City, on January 10, 2023. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

BUSY. With only five days left to complete construction of the South Road Properties site of the grand Sinulog 2023 ritual showdown on January 15, Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia worries about a rushed job. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

FIVE DAYS TO GO. Aerial view of the stage construction for the Sinulog 2023 ritual showdown at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

In an update from the Cebu City government, Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo said facilities at the venue have been prepared and that the muddy terrain won’t affect attendees since it is only at the sides.

“Mas dako pa ang lugar nga sementado nga maoy kaagian sa tumatan-aw (The cemented area where attendees will go through is even bigger),” read the post.

-Rappler.com