IN PHOTOS: Cebu province closes Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022

Carcar City wins first place in the street dancing competition and the grand ritual showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Carcar City’s Kabkaban Festival won the 2022 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, which marked its return after two years on Sunday evening, August 28.



The award ceremony for the top 10 winners took place on Monday evening, August 29, at the Cebu City Sports Complex.

The grand prize contingent of Carcar won P5 million, while their choreographer received a new Skygo motorcycle. They also won an additional P2 million pesos in the street dancing competition.

“Pasigarbo sa Sugbo” (Pride of Cebu) is a Sinulog-like festival that celebrates the founding anniversary of Cebu province.

It was started in 2008 during the second term of Governor Gwen Garcia.

The festival includes a dance and cultural presentation from the province’s 50 cities and municipalities.

The event marks the 453rd anniversary of the founding of Cebu province.

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos attended the awarding ceremony of the top 10 winners, who repeated their performances on Monday evening, August 29.

The top 10 winners of the ritual showdown include:

Carcar City’s Kabkaban Festival (P5 Million) Toledo City’s Hinulawan Festival (P4 Million) Naga City Dagitab Festival (P3 Million) Minglanilla’s Sugat-Kabanhawan (P2 Million) Bantayan’s Palawod Festival (P1 Million) Talisay City’s Halad Inasal Festival (P900,000) Liloan’s Rosquillos Festival (P800,000) Dalaguete’s Utanon Festival (P700,000) Consolacion’s Sarok Festival (P600,000) Moalboal’s Kagasangan Festival (P500,000)

The top five in street dancing are:

Carcar City’s Kabkaban Festival (P2 Million) Barili’s Panumod Festival (P1.5 Million) Liloan’s Rosquillos Festival (P1 Million) Minglanilla’s Sugat-Kabanhawan Festival (P750,000) Dalaguete’s Utanon Festival (P500,000)

REST. Dancers take a rest during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo street dancing competition. All photos by Jacqueline Hernandez

BREAK. Dancers performed for hours in the street before reaching the main competition area. Photos by Jacqueline Hernandez

MOALBOAL. Moalboal’s Kagasangan Festival performs an acquatic-themed number for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

DAGATIB FESTIVAL. Naga City’s ‘Dagatib’ Festival features roses and other flora of the town.

ROSQUILLOS FESTIVAL. Liloan town celebrates its most-popular Rosquillos cookie.

FIRST LADY. Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia welcomes First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022 Awarding Ceremony at the Cebu City Sports Center on Monday, August 29.

