Police arrest suspected hitman with alleged links to Teves

CONFISCATED. Police show a pistol, ammunition, and a grenade seized from from Allan Carcuevas in Bais City on Tuesday, August 15

Police allege that the suspect was involved in the attempt on the life of a city councilor in Negros Oriental, and several shooting incidents in the province

CEBU, Philippines – Police arrested a suspected hitman with alleged links to embattled Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. in Bais City, on Tuesday morning, August 15.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Central Visayas said the suspect, Allan Lagos Carcuevas, was arrested in the village of Panala-an, Bais City, Negros Oriental, based on a warrant issued by a court.

Police said Carcuevas was wanted for illegal possession and sale of firearms, ammunition, and explosive devices.

Carcuevas was caught with a grenade, a caliber .45 pistol, and ammunition when police pounced on him on Tuesday morning,

The PNP regional office, in a press statement, alleged that Carcuevas was involved in the attempt on the life of a politician in Negros Oriental, and several shooting incidents in Mabinay, Bais, and other parts of the province.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, PNP-Central Visayas spokesperson, told Rappler on Wednesday, August 16, that Carcuevas is a member of a private armed group linked to Teves.

Pelare, however, said investigators were working on gathering more evidence about Carcuevas’ links to Teves.

According to a 2011 news report in the Dumaguete Metro Post, Carcuevas was named a suspect in the 2011 shooting of Victoriano Alabastro, a councilor of Bayawan City, as he was about to leave the Santa Catalina campus of the Negros Oriental State University (NORSU). He survived the June 24, 2011 gun attack.

Carcuevas, however, was not included in the initial complaint against Teves, who was then a provincial board member, and seven others for the alleged conspiracy to kill the councilor.

On July 22, 2012, prosecutors ruled against indicting Teves and several others in the Alabastro case.

One of the respondents in the Alabastro case, Alex Mayagma, was killed by the police in an encounter on July 31 on a property owned by the Teves family.

Teves, the suspected mastermind in the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, was recently designated a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council.

State prosecutors indicted Teves on three counts of murder for 2019 killings unrelated to the Degamo case on Friday, August 11. – Rappler.com