Police recover 1,000 bags of stolen sugar in Negros Occidental

TRACKED DOWN. Police recover 1,000 sacks of sugar stolen in Barangay Busay, Bago City, Negros Occidental, during an operation on Tuesday, September 26.

Two wing van drivers turn out to be among the suspects, police say

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Authorities found on Tuesday, September 26, a thousand bags of sugar and wing vans stolen in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental.

The vehicles were initially reported to have been hijacked while transporting bags of sugar.

The bags of sugar, valued at P3.2 million, were located by authorities in Barangay Busay, Bago City, Negros Occidental, just a day after the vehicles and bags of sugar went missing.

The Bago City Police Station held two wing van drivers, and took custody of the recovered sugar bags, and the vehicles.

The drivers turned out to be suspects along with at least five others, according to the police.

Investigators said the two truck drivers, Jujhiet Arsenio from Potatan in Iloilo, and Michael Oryen from Cadiz City in Negros Occidental, were assigned the task of transporting the sugar from the Binalbagan-Isabela Sugar Company (BISCOM) to Iloilo province on Monday, September 25.

The drivers told Radyo Bandera-Bacolod that a group of five people flagged them down and boarded their vehicles while they were en route to a port in Bacolod City.

They claimed the group announced a “hold-up,” and they were subsequently tied up, blindfolded, and placed in the back of the trucks, while the group supposedly took control of the vehicles and drove them to various areas.

Major Joeil Reclamado, the chief of the Murcia police station, said the drivers had called for help, and their vehicles were later found abandoned in Barangay Pandanon, Murcia town, early on Tuesday.

But during police interrogation, one of the drivers disclosed that the sugar they were supposed to deliver had been unloaded at a warehouse in Bago City, approximately 30 kilometers from Murcia town.

Contrary to the drivers’ initial claims that they were taken to several locations, the police investigation, based on GPS records from the two trucks, indicated that the wing vans had spent several hours in an isolated area in Pontevedra, Negros Occidental.

Malong said a former driver of the trucking company allegedly masterminded the theft of the bags of sugar, which were reportedly unloaded by the two drivers, along with the other suspects.

Malong said the owners of the sugar and the wing vans would be filing theft and qualified theft charges against the drivers and the other suspects. – Rappler.com