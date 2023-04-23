Project Dagway gives poor Samar students images of hope

FREE GRADUATION PHOTOS. A group of photographers and volunteers under Project Dagway hold a free graduation shoot for students of poor Eastern Samar communities, and they target to have 1,000 student beneficiaries for 2023.

Volunteers of Project Dagway believe 'students deserve to have a tangible memory of their academic achievement, regardless of their financial situation or location'

SAMAR, Philippines – A day before graduation day in 2020, Vienna Antonette Orque, 16, moped around with a worried frown on her face.

Who would take photographs of her big day at Arteche Elementary School?

But on graduation day, a group of strangers appeared at the doors of her school in Arteche, a third-class municipality in Eastern Samar.

They were all photographers. And they were offering their services for free.

The Borongan Digital Photography Forum, seeing the impact of their service, later formed itself into “Project Dagway” in 2020.

“Dagway,” is a Waray term for image, reflection, or light.

“(We) believe that students deserve to have a tangible memory of their academic achievement, regardless of their financial situation or location,” Miguel Voloso, the group’s leader, told Rappler on April 19.

In 2020, more than 800 graduating and moving-up students from schools in the remote Eastern Samar municipalities of Jipapad, Arteche, and Taft were chosen as beneficiaries.

Vienna was happy to be included in the first batch of recipients for the free photos.

“We were previously affected by a typhoon and had no budget for graduation photos. We’re thankful that there are people like you. We will surely treasure these keepsakes,” Vienna said in Waray, the main language of Samar island, the country’s third largest.

Her classmates at the Arteche Elementary School echoed her feelings in a serious of videos taken by Project Dagway.

Vienna’s father Anthony, who was also there, taking care of their pre-graduation photos, added his words of gratitude.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling to know that through your project, we will have our souvenir photos of our graduating children that will also serve as an inspiration to them to continue their study,” said Anthony, a laborer.

Back after COVID

Voloso said that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the countryside, the group had to halt the project.

But three years after, the group is back and working with the local office of the Department of Education.

“The role of DepEd is to identify schools that fall into our criteria, which are schools in remote and poor communities,” Voloso said.

“We want to continue our advocacy in helping thru the lens,” he added.

This year, members of Project Dagway want to capture around 1,000 photos.

For the first quarter of 2023, Veloso said “Project Dagway” has already taken photos of around 169 students from six schools in the towns of Balangkayan and Salcedo.

On April 14, the group visited Matarinao, a remote fishing village 20km from the town of Salcedo.

There, Project Dagway members took free portrait photos of graduating senior high school students of Matarinao School of Fisheries and “moving-up” pupils of Matarinao Elementary School – a total of 107 portrait shots.

On Thursday, April 20, the group traveled set to Hinolaso, a remote barangay of Dolores, Eastern Samar to take photos of 150 students belonging to two schools.

On Saturday, April 22, they were in Maydolong town, taking portraits of 70 students in five remote schools.

SPRUCING UP. A volunteer of Project Dagway gives a final check to a student’s toga before his free graduation shoot. Miguel Voloso/Project Dagway

The team Project Dagway includes photographers Alren Beronio, Annie Afable, Abbie Odejerte, and Sherwin Aquino.

Aside from the five lensmen, eight other volunteers help with students’ make-up, photo editing, maintaining order during a photoshoot, and other logistics and coordination concerns with schools and beneficiaries.

Aside from the DepEd, they have partnered with Sinirangan Pageants, a group of professional people in various fields who assist with the students’ pre-shoot needs.

Project Dagway brings a mobile photo studio with lights and strobes and takes studio-quality photos of graduating students wearing a toga or graduation dress.

It provides students with an A4-size printed copy for free.

Voloso said the group is receiving so many requests but due to limited resources, they cannot yet scale up their services.

“We wish that other photographers in other provinces can do the same for a substantial impact on a larger scale,” Voloso said. – Rappler.com

Ricky Bautista is an Aries Rufo Journalism Fellow