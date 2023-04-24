Rama vows to finish Cebu City hospital this year

REVIEW. The Cebu City Government organizes an investigative committee to identify structural defects in the Cebu City Medical Center.

Of the planned 10-storey Cebu City Medical Center, only the first three floors are operational

CEBU, Philippines – After several delays, the Cebu City government vowed to complete the construction of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) by the end of 2023, starting with fixing its architectural defects.

City officials said in a press conference on Monday, April 24, that they have formed an investigative team, that included among others engineers and industry experts to review design-standard compliance and workmanship of several contractors working on the CCMC construction.

Previously, the city government announced that it canceled its contract with project developer M.E. Sicat Construction Incorporated because the construction firm failed to meet deadlines and other architectural issues.

The Cebu City government awarded M.E. Sicat Construction the contract to build the shell of the 10-floors of P907-million, CCMC on April 6, 2022.

Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama, describing himself as tired of the delays, said there would be no more public bidding for the construction of the unfinished hospital floors and that the LGU would instead, work with a still unnamed private entity.

“The end in mind now is to complete CCMC in a timely manner until project completion with the shell done towards the end of this year 2023,” Rama said in his statement released on Monday.

According to Rama, the city government’s plan of action would involve retrofitting columns that did not pass the design criteria and strengthening those that need improvements.

The city government planned to proceed with the construction of additional floors until the tenth level and to fit out the lower floors. To date, only the shell of seven levels of the CCMC have been completed. Of these, only first three floors are in operation.

Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama vows to finally finish the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) within 2023 after facing multiple delays.



Structural defects

Ricky Dakay, the engineer whom Rama tasked with reviewing the CCMC’s structural design, said during the press conference that there were “certain number of columns, structural elements, and beams which were not able to comply with specifications”

“We surveyed the whole line, grade, and plumpness of the whole building. Not just the column, not just one beam, everything through a GPS system,” Dakay said.

He said, the investigative team noted that some of the hospital’s columns had deviations or were not straight.

“Right away, we identified some columns whose demand-to-capacity ratios were questionable,” Dakay added.

Based on the study, the investigative team recommended the following:

Provide epoxy-bonded carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) wrap/strip for the columns which were found to be inadequate;

Verify other test locations if the second criteria which requires that no single core strength per test location (or structural member tested) is less than 75% of the specified strength;

Correct surface defects to include honeycombs, bug holes, and shrinkage cracks; and

Repair concrete surfaces which are peeled and other shallow defects.

Officials said the survey of CCMC was conducted from February 13 to March 30.

The testing laboratory identified for the study’s material testing was Megayesting Center Incorporated in Cebu City.

“We have done our homework with regard to the construction of CCMC. It is time to move forward,” Rama said.

