Rappler Recap: Negros Oriental bids farewell to Governor Roel Degamo

Rappler reporter Ryan Macasero, who covered the burial, gives a rundown of the events in Negros Oriental

MANILA, Philippines – Residents of Negros Oriental bid farewell to late Governor Roel Degamo on Thursday, March 16.

Degamo, the province’s leader since 2011, was slain in Pamplona town on March 4. Twelve days later, the governor was buried in his final resting place in Siaton town. Thousands of people flocked to the town to pay their last respects.

While showing support for their leader, Negros Oriental residents also cried for justice for Degamo.

Click the video above to watch the recap of Rappler reporter Ryan Macasero, who covered the governor’s burial all the way from Negros Oriental. – Rappler.com