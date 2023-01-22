Sara Duterte urges teachers to guide learners amid foreign influences in internet, social media 

MESSAGE. Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte discusses her programs and projects at the 2023 Aklan Top Outstanding Mentors (ATOM) awards held in the Capitol’s Augusto B. Legaspi Memorial Sports and Cultural Complex, on Saturday, January 21.

'We should guide the learners to become better Filipinos,' Vice President Sara Duterte says at the 2023 Aklan Top Outstanding Mentors awards

KALIBO, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday, January 21, urged teachers to guide learners on the use of the Internet and social media amid the growing influence of foreign culture.

The Education Secretary was the guest of honor in the 2023 Aklan Top Outstanding Mentors (ATOM) awards at the Capitol’s Augusto B. Legaspi Memorial Sports and Cultural Complex.

“The crowd of teachers here come from different generations,” Duterte noted. “The older ones were disciplined strictly by our parents. There are also those millennials and the new generations.”

“We have different disciplines. But learners nowadays are exposed to social media and the internet and are being influenced by non-Filipino culture. We should guide the learners to become better Filipinos,” she said.

Duterte arrived in Aklan on Friday afternoon, staying overnight at the residence of Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores in Ibajay town.

While in Ibajay, she witnessed the town’s Ati-Atihan, considered as the original celebration of the famous festival.

At the awarding rites, Duterte explained her plans to improve benefits to teachers, reviewing the curriculum of primary and secondary levels, ensuring the rehabilitation of education, and spurring construction of new school buildings.

She also mentioned that the Department of Education’s K to 12 program is now being reviewed to “ensure learners are employable as soon as they finish their basic education program.”

Senior education program specialist Leila Pamati-an said rationale the ATOM awards celebrate teachers who show exemplary competence, extraordinary dedication to their work, and effective educational leadership.

Awardees

Master Teacher I Ruel Mia II of Rosal Elementary School topped the ATOM with 93.33 points, followed by SHS Teacher Grichelle Pelayo of Solido National High School, 93.15 points; Jennyfel Dinglasan of Lezo Integrated School, 92.3 points; Master Teacher II Hazel Joy Rabe of Kalibo Elementary School, 91.31 points; and Master Teacher I Eva Berlandino of Makato Integrated School with 88.44 points.

Other finalists are Master Teacher I Frediecel Beltran of Balete Integrated School with 87.86 points, Teacher III Arnie Ventura of Kalibo Pilot Elementary School, 87.54 points; Master Teacher I Ruthelyn Yap of Regional Science High School for Region VI, 86.63 points; Master Teacher II Rose Ann Delima of Kalibo Elementary School, 85.84 points; and Master Teacher I Christina Iradiel of Kalibo Elementary School, 85.12 points.

Winners of the Metrobank Teachers Awardees in Aklan and the Civil Service Commission Dangal ng Bayan awards sat as ATOM judges.

Prizes

The ATOM was organized by Aklan 2nd District Representative Teodorico Haresco Jr in honor of his mother, the late lawyer and teacher Razon Haresco, through the Razon Tumbukon Haresco Foundation.

The first awarding was conducted in 2014. However, the foundation failed to organize ATOM awards from 2020-2022 because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Each of the awardees this year were given P35,000 and a plaque.

For every awardee’s cash prize, P20,000 came from Haresco, P5,000 from Kalibo Mayor Juris Sucro, and P10,000 from Duterte, who announced her contribution at the end of her public address.

Haresco said the ATOM has so far named 60 awardees since its founding.

The ATOM is open to all Teacher I to Master Teacher II employees of the Division of Aklan, serving in regular classes, special education, indigenous people, Alternative Learning Systems, and Muslim Education, with at least five years in the public service and at least very satisfactory performance in evaluations over the last two school years. – Rappler.com