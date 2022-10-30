Severed bridges, washed out roads hobble aid efforts in Panay provinces

PALIWAN BRIDGE. The severed Paliwan bridge has cut off northern and southern districts of Antique Province.

Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao says Severe Tropical Storm Paeng killed five people in the Western Visayas province

AKLAN, Philippines – “Never have we seen this kind of rain.”

Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao on Sunday morning, October 30, said Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) killed five people in the Western Visayas province, where 738 families remain stranded.

While most residents followed orders to evacuate early, Cadiao said the cost of rehabilitating houses, farms, and critical infrastructure would be “prohibitive.”

With Paliwan bridge in Bugason town severed, northern and southern districts were isolated, hobbling aid efforts, she added.

The province will be sending aid on boats as waters subside, an official of the Office of Civil Defense in Region 6 told Rappler. Cadiao and members of the provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office conducted aerial surveillance of the province’s 18 municipalities, focusing on the hardest hit areas.

Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao shares aerial views of the severed Paliwan bridge, which links the northern and southern towns, taken as she flew to check on relief efforts in municipalities. #PaengPH https://t.co/wMmFxaR77J | via @indayevarona pic.twitter.com/ZrmPhDu9Hq — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) October 30, 2022

Antique, called by residents as “the land where the mountains meet the sea” is on the western section of Panay island and faces the Sulu Sea to the west.

Capiz, the most affected area in Western Visayas, still had many flooded communities on Sunday morning.

The Aklan/Capiz – Iloilo stretch of the national highway, Brgy. Nasunugan, Dao in Capiz was open only to large vehicles with local guides ensuring they kept out of hazardous parts.

Only big vehicles could pass the stretch of the national highway in Dao, Capiz, as of Sunday mid-morning, October 30. #PaengPH https://t.co/wMmFxaR77J | via @indayevarona 📸: PDRRMO Capiz pic.twitter.com/ifpQyZJ0aB — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) October 30, 2022

Some areas of Panay town also remained in deep water for a fourth day. Since October 27, Heavy rain from Paeng’s shear line and trough inundated Capiz, Antique, and Aklan.

Portions of Panay town, Capiz have been under water since October 27, even before Severe Tropical Storm #PaengPH hit land. The PDRRMO took these photos 8 am, Sunday, October 30. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/PaG1VAdojU — inday espina varona (@indayevarona) October 30, 2022

In a briefing on Saturday, October 29, the regional Office of Civil Defense said 68,440 individuals or 21,703 families from 112 villages were affected in Capiz.

Aklan followed with 26,194 affected persons or 8,195 families from 48 barangays; Negros Occidental with 20,729 individuals or 4,570 families from 34 barangays; Antique with 12,722 residents or 2,883 families from 41 villages; and Iloilo with 6,890 individuals or 1,866 families from 24 barangays.

The RDRRMC-6 report also said that 1,080 passengers were stranded in seaport terminals in the region due to suspension of sea trips following a gale warning. – Rappler.com