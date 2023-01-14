180 boats join Sinulog 2023 fluvial procession

CEBU, Philippines – Nearly 200 vessels and watercraft joined the Fluvial Procession for the 458th Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Festival along the Mactan Channel on Saturday, January 14.
While there were large barges, tugboats, and commercial ferries, there were more small boats of fisherfolk and operators of boats that take tourists around the coastline of the Cebu mainland and its islands.
The fleet of participating vessels passed under the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).
The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas said around 180 vessels and watercraft registered for the event, including 131 motor bancas, 16 yachts, 17 tugboats, and 17 vessels under 300 gross tonnage.
Many vessels were full of devotees who raised images of the Santo Niño or the Holy Child Jesus.
PCG Central Visayas hosted officials, guests, and journalists on the LC 299.
The fluvial procession, a highlight of the Sinulog festival, was scuttled during the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. – Rappler.com
