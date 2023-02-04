Soldiers find arms cache after clash with rebels in Calbayog

ARMS CACHE The military presents an arms cache found by soldiers following an encounter with communist rebels in Calbayog City, Samar, on February 1.

The military says troops carry out the operation based on information given by a finance officer of the NPA in Eastern Visayas who surrendered in late January

CATBALOGAN, Philippines – Government troops seized a cache of high-powered firearms from the New People’s Army (NPA) following an encounter in Calbayog City, Samar, on Wednesday, February 1.

Army Lieutenant Roxane Valenciano, the spokesperson of the 43rd Infantry Battalion, said the group of about 20 communist guerrillas encountered soldiers in a remote area between the villages of Cangomaod and Cagmanipis.

The weapons found at the scene of the encounter included an M16A1 rifle, an M653 rifle, two improvised hand grenades, two anti-personnel mine detonator switches, five backpacks, and ammunition.

Officials said the operation was carried out based on intelligence information gathered by the battalion from a self-confessed finance officer and member of the executive committee of the NPA in Eastern Visayas, which indicated that rebels were seeking food support from coconut farmers in the area.

The informer reportedly surrendered to the 43rd IB on January 26.

The encounter with the rebel group, believed to be a part of the NPA’s Front Committee 2 in Eastern Visayas, resulted in a fierce exchange of firepower, but the military reported no casualties among government forces.

Valenciano said the rebel group, allegedly led by Alex Capales alias Ka Mantiw, likely suffered casualties given the bloodstains on their escape route.

Lieutenant Colonel Manuel Degay Jr., the commander of the 43rd IB, called on the public to report any wounded NPA fighter seeking medical treatment, and appealed to remaining rebels to lay down their arms and join the government for the betterment of the community.

He also warned that anyone who continues to support the rebel group will face consequences. – Rappler.com

Ricky Bautista is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.