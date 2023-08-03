Special needs children discover art as channel of communication in Cebu City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'This art activity holds profound meaning as it offers them an avenue to feel accepted, welcomed, and valued as an integral part of society,' says event art teacher Lesley Anne Jumao-as Pino

At a free art class in Cebu City on July 29, every brush stroke gave a glimpse into the minds of children with special needs.

Around 20 young artists participated in “Art and Expression” organized by The Brandthink and CARE Kids ministry in Cebu City. Event art teacher and Casa de Pinta owner Lesley Anne Jumao-as Pino explained the significance of the activity.

“This art activity holds profound meaning as it offers them an avenue to feel accepted, welcomed, and valued as an integral part of society. It shows that not only normal kids can attend workshops, but unique and special kids too,” Pino said.

BABY STEPS. Parents motivate their children to paint. JACQUELINE HERNANDEZ

Pino also shared her perspective on art as a means of expression.

“Art is an expression, a way of conveying your thoughts and faith through colors. It encapsulates everything that you have in mind and all that is within you as an artist. For these special children, our society has become more adaptable to their needs, with many establishments implementing policies to embrace their uniqueness,” she said.

Pino urged parents to hone their children’s artistic talent once they observe it, noting that “art can be a form of therapy, a way of expressing emotions when words fall short.”

“When kids paint, they can release everything they feel, and it becomes a channel of communication. So, I encourage parents to support and nurture their children’s artistic skills. You, as parents, are the primary support for your children, so find time to connect with them. Painting is one powerful way to connect with your child and strengthen your bond,” she added.

‘Joys, challenges’

During the event, parents also opened up about their experiences – their joys and challenges – in raising special needs children.

REWARD. Rome receives a kiss from mom Jenny. JACQUELINE HERNANDEZ

Jenny Perez is the mother of seven-year-old Rome, who was diagnosed with attention deficit/ hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in May. “She is in love with art to express her feelings,” she said of her daughter.

Perez physically tends to Rome by herself as her husband is a seaman. She said she is determined to ensure her daughter’s bright future. “I hope we can make it and get through this together. It may take a lifetime, but I hope we have a long lifespan so we can be together, and I can give her a good future,” she said.

Laurene Lim is the mother of six-year-old Theo, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) when he was two years old.

EXPRESSION THROUGH ART. Theo paints the bird house. JACQUELINE HERNANDEZ

Reflecting on their journey, Lim shared: “Around one and a half years old, we had a feeling because of his speech delay. He wasn’t talking much as a baby. Eventually, he was diagnosed, and it was during the pandemic, which made OT therapy and speech therapy challenging.”

Lim said art provided Theo an outlet for expression. “It’s another way for him to express himself. Though we might not fully understand it, for him, it’s essential. As he’s not yet 100% verbal, art provides a medium for self-expression,” she said.

She also gave a message to fellow parents facing similar challenges: “Hang in there. Just take each day, one day at a time.”

FOCUSED. 6-year-old Blake Miko Mangio at work. JACQUELINE HERNANDEZ

Kathryn Mangio, mother to six-year-old Blake Miko who was diagnosed with ASD and ADHD, shared: “It is really important to have art as an outlet for him to express his point of view. Looking at his artwork right now, it’s full of different colors, and to me, it seems like it reflects the complexity of his mindset.”

Mangio also said that as parents of special needs children, “we need to show a lot of patience, offer prayers, and shower them with love.”

CHILD’S PLAY. A child teases his mom during the class. JACQUELINE HERNANDEZ

‘Accept and embrace kids’ special needs’

Five-year-old Blake was diagnosed with level 2 autism at the age of three. His father, Aljun Villacencio, said they were initially in disbelief as Blake seemed like a normal child. “However, as time went by, I started noticing signs, prompting us to have him checked up. Now, he is undergoing therapy,” Villavicencio said.

On the value of activities like the art class, Villavicencio said, “These activities allow us to understand and connect with our children, delving into their own world and gaining insight into their thoughts and temperaments.”

THERAPY. 5-year-old Blake Villacencio happily paints his bird house. JACQUELINE HERNANDEZ

Rhea Mae Pino, a special education (SPED) teacher, accompanied her fully-abled five-year-old daughter to interact with children with special needs. She said that it is important to integrate all children, regardless of differences.

“I Integrate my kids with them, I don’t really tell my kids that they are different, I teach my kids to understand, and be accepting with their peers who have special needs,” Pino said.

As a SPED teacher, she said it is important for parents of special needs children to educate themselves about their child’s condition.

“Not all parents can readily accept that their children require special attention, but it’s essential to be informed about their needs, such as diet, routines, and attention. Parents should strive to find the best approach for their kids and, most importantly, accept and embrace their child’s special needs. There’s no need to hide it, as society has become more accepting,” she said.

GOOD JOB. Participants, parents, organizers, and volunteers gather for a group photo. JACQUELINE HERNANDEZ

– Rappler.com