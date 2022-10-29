Paeng wreaks havoc in Western Visayas, kills at least 2

SITUATION. A photo of storm-hit Polacion Beach and the market in Sipalay, Negros Occidental on October 29, 2022.

(1st UPDATE) The onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng in Western Visayas floods several areas, forces thousands of families to leave their homes, and delays sea trips of over 1,000 passengers

BACOLOD, Philippines – At least two people were killed in Western Visayas due to the flash floods brought by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, the regional Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Saturday, October 29.

Disaster officials also said that 120 flooded areas were reported in Western Visayas, including 79 in Capiz.

More than 1,000 passengers were stranded in Iloilo and Negros Occidental seaports due to the trip cancellations, following a gale warning.

The fatalities were identified as 28-year-old JP Buendia of Tapaz, Capiz and 25-year-old Genevev Nacion of San Joaquin, Iloilo. Both were swept away by strong currents triggered by the flash floods.

There were also reported fatalities in other localities, including Libacao, Aklan and the province of Antique, but the official report has yet to reach the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in Western Visayas (RDRRMC-6) as of writing.

Christian Nagaynay, local government capability development division chief of the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Western Visayas (DILG-6), said they were still verifying the reported deaths from the local authorities, citing protocols involving fatalities and missing persons.

Libacao, Aklan Vice Mayor Vincent Navarossa on Friday, October 28 confirmed that three abaca farmers died when they were caught in flood waters on Thursday, October 27. A report from the office of Governor Jose Enrique M. Miraflores said four persons died in the province, with two others still missing.

The DILG-6 also reported a missing person in Passi City in Iloilo, while the one in Bacolod City has already been found safe.

The RDRRMC-6 reported that 135,025 persons, or 39,217 families from 259 barangays in the region were affected by “Paeng.”

The report also said that 17,167 residents or 4,443 families have been staying at evacuation centers, while 3,577 individuals or 924 families were staying elsewhere.

Trauma

Around the time the RDRRMC was holding its briefing, the local government units of Aklan and Negros Occidental said waters were finally subsiding after three harrowing days due to heavy rain from Paeng’s shear line and trough.

After a harrowing three days, Aklan residents start to see floods subside, with water level in Timbaban bridge now at 2.20 meters and Guadalupe Bridge at 2.8m. Barangay Alaminos is now passable. #PaengPH 📸: MDRRMO Madalag | via @indayevaronahttps://t.co/wMmFxaQzib pic.twitter.com/qofZxLvJvJ — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) October 29, 2022

Here are photos from the Poblacion Beach and market taken at 3 pm on Saturday, October 29, compared to the situation in the same area earlier this morning. 📸: Sipalay DRRMO #PaengPH | via @indayevarona pic.twitter.com/QjoX8mIoFP — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) October 29, 2022

Hours of rain brought water levels up on Saturday morning, sparking new alerts and evacuations in Aklan, Capiz, Antique, Iloilo and Negros Occidental.

In Kalibo, Mayor Juris Bautista Sucro showed pictures of residents returning to the fourth floor of the town hall’s evacuation center after the disaster officials issued the highest alert for the Aklan River, which runs through Aklan’s provincial capital.

In Sipalay, residents fled their homes in Barangay Gil Montilla and in the main Poblacion beach and market areas, two of the worst-hit areas during Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

The situation at a dam in Brgy. Gil Montilla, Sipalay, Negros Occidental as of Saturday, October 29, 10 am. The community saw many lives lost and property destroyed during Typhoon Odette in December 2021. Video courtesy of Mark Rey Alorro. #paengph https://t.co/BGlJnDu6cA pic.twitter.com/Qz3Gd3ort8 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) October 29, 2022

In Sibalom, Antique, a bridge connecting Barangay Pis-anan and Barangay Nagdayao collapsed.

A bridge connecting Barangay Pis-anan and Barangay Nagdayao in Sibalom, Antique collapses due to #PaengPH. Nagdayao, Panlagangan, and Pis-anan roads are not passable. 📸: Margarita Narciso Nabua | via @mrianegbriellehttps://t.co/wMmFxaQzib pic.twitter.com/885lKsG2n4 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) October 29, 2022

Here’s the situation at the Talubangi River in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental, at 1 pm on Saturday, October 29, after heavy rain due to #PaengPH. Video by @itsmemeyylin



Bookmark this page for more updates: https://t.co/BGlJnDu6cA pic.twitter.com/sYI9xbURrP — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) October 29, 2022

In the tourist island of Boracay, the Malay police evacuated tourists and residents as winds and rain lashed the western district of Aklan.

Strong waves are seen from the beachfront in Boracay, Aklan at around 10:50 am on Saturday, October 29 due to Severe Tropical Storm Paeng. Island hopping and swimming are prohibited due to bad weather. Video from Ariel Cervantes Sebellino.https://t.co/BGlJnDu6cA pic.twitter.com/JpNb2GO0zX — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) October 29, 2022

Damage

The most-hit province in the region was Capiz, with 68,440 affected individuals or 21,703 families from its 112 villages.

OCD-6 director Jose Roberto Nuñez said response operations are ongoing as most provinces in the region are still experiencing flooding.

Search and rescue teams were still on ground focusing on providing the needs of the affected families.

Nuñez said they are coordinating with their national counterparts for augmentation, but it has been a challenge because they could not fly out due to the weather disturbance.

He assured residents that they are exhausting all their efforts to respond to the needs of the affected families. – Rappler.com