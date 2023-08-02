Negros Occidental town declares drag queen Pura Luka Vega persona non grata

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The declaration comes in response to a controversial video that shows Pura Luka Vega wearing a Black Nazarene-inspired costume while dancing to the song 'Ama Namin'

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – A municipal government in Negros Occidental declared drag queen Pura Luka Vega unwelcome in its town on Tuesday, August 1.

The persona non grata declaration by Toboso town’s legislature came in response to a controversial video that went viral, showing Vega wearing a Black Nazarene-inspired costume while dancing to a remix of the song of Ama Namin (Our Father) in a local bar on July 10.

Vega, who prefers the pronouns “they” and “them,” has also been declared persona non grata in General Santos City.

Persona non grata is a Latin phrase meaning “person not appreciated” or “person not welcome.” In the context of diplomacy, the designation holds serious implications, especially for diplomats who may face enforced departure as a consequence of their behavior or pronouncements seen as contrary to the interests of the host country or a violation of diplomatic norms.

However, local governments in the country have used persona non grata designations to express their displeasure towards certain people, whether foreigners or Filipino citizens.

Former Toboso mayor and current councilor Richard Jaojoco authored the resolution declaring Vega, whose full name is Amadeus Fernando Pagente, persona non grata.

Religious leaders, public officials, and netizens found Vega’s performance offensive, if not blasphemous.

On Monday, July 31, several religious leaders filed a complaint against Vega in response to the Ama Namin video, citing Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes “immoral doctrines, obscene publications, and exhibitions and indecent shows.”

Vega’s video, which was posted on what used to be called Twitter, caused an uproar and initiated public discussions about freedom of expression and the LGBTQ+ community’s relationship with churches.

Following the controversy, the video was eventually removed. But in response to the backlash, Vega posted on X on July 13, “I understand that people call my performance blasphemous, offensive, or regrettable. However, they shouldn’t dictate how I practice my faith or express myself through drag. That performance was never intended for you in the first place. It represents my personal experiences and emotions, having faced denial of my rights.”

Vega first caught public attention because of the reality show Drag Den Philippines, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 8, 2022. – Rappler.com