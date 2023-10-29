Tricycle driver’s son shares tips on how to ace electronics engineers licensure exam

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Jon Marc Torred, fifth placer of the 2023 electronics engineering licensure exam, tells students to read lots of books and avoid cramming

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines– Curiosity for learning and drive for self-improvement pushed 23-year-old Jon Marc Torred to ace the October 2023 electronics engineers licensure examination.

Torred, a graduate of the University of Saint La Salle in Bacolod City, shared the fifth spot with Arvin Bryan Efondo from the University of Mindanao-Davao City and Jules Aldrin Caharop from the Batangas State University-Alangilan, garnering an 86.90% rating.

Jon Marc is the son of Jose Jonel Torred, a tricycle driver, and Maricar, a government employee in Bago, a city located more than 30 kilometers away from Bacolod City.

His family’s financial situation made it very difficult to go to school. At one point, his parents were unable to support his and his sister’s education. But he was fortunate to be awarded two scholarships, which greatly aided his academic endeavors.

“After graduating senior high school, I had the fortune of being qualified for academic scholarships at the University of Saint La Salle and a [Commission on Higher Education] scholarship,” he said.

“Back then, when my parents lost the ability to support me and my sister, it was through family and friends that we were able to make ends meet, but these series of experiences allowed me to grasp the weight of our situation and learn someday it would be my turn to step forward,” Torred added. (READ: RESULTS: October 2023 Electronics Engineers and Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination)

Torred advised future electronics engineering students to always prepare ahead, read a lot of books and references, and create notes obtained from lessons taught in class.

“He or she should iron out the necessary fundamentals, especially in mathematics, as well as read more books related to electronics and communications,” he said.

“It is also recommended to create and and preserve notes for the lessons taught in class and these notes should contain adequate explanations of how you understood the concept with equations with proper units and labels for every variable.”

Torred said that creating a study plan is also effective to retain the things and concepts you learned in class to avoid cramming.

As for how long study sessions should run, it depends on person’s discipline, he said.

Torred is still undecided on what career path he would pursue. But he plans to gain additional technical skills while he waits for the oath oath-taking ceremony to better equip himself with enough knowledge.

The Professional Regulation Commission announced on Friday, October 27 that 842 out of 2,524 passed the October 2023 Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination.

Angelo Jacobo of Bulacan State University-Malolos ranked first place in the exam with a rating of 89.8%. –Rappler.com