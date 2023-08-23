Unregistered tourism workers rekindle boundary dispute between 2 Aklan towns

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BOUNDARY. A member of the Aviation Police is ensuring peace and order at the Godofredo Ramos Airport in Aklan province.

AKLAN, Philippines – A local government’s ongoing crackdown on unregistered tourism workers has sparked the resurgence of a long-standing boundary dispute between the municipalities of Nabas and Malay, the very town in which Boracay Island is situated.

This came after Malay Councilor Dante Pagsuguiron sought an investigation into the alleged rampant activities of unregistered “seas sports agents” in the town, on August 17.

The informal tourism workers get commissions from local sea sports operators in Malay, including Boracay, for luring tourists.

Pagsuguiron sought an investigation into the activities of the unregistered tourism workers, including the alleged intervention of Nabas town Vice Mayor James Solanoy when the Malay Auxiliary Police (MAP) cited two local tour operators for operating without a business license from the Malay town government.

In an August 15 report, the MAP said Solanoy asked the group not to cite the operators, Joven Seraspi and Joel Dela Torre, for violations.

Solanoy denied the allegation and hit back at the Malay town government.

“The MAP conducted an operation in the contested boundaries between Malay and Nabas. It was the MAP that trespassed in our geographical area. I never asked the MAP to free the two. It is understandable why the two operators didn’t have a business permit with Malay because they are registered in Nabas,” Solanoy said.

He said he welcomed an investigation by Malay officials, and “I hope we settle this long-standing dispute on our boundaries.”

The demarcation dispute between the two towns has been more pronounced at the Godofredo Ramos Airport, also known as the Caticlan Airport or Boracay Airport. The departure area of the airport is situated in Malay, while its arrival zone falls within Nabas. – Rappler.com