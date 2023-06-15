Vendors protest Cebu night market vehicle restriction

DEMONSTRATION. Vendors stage a demonstration and call to 'bring back' the old Carbon Market in Cebu City.

CEBU, Philippines – Ambulant vendors marched from the Freedom Park to the Cebu City hall on Wednesday, June 14, to protest a rule barring vehicles from roads leading to the city’s Carbon night market.

In a position paper received by Cebu Councilor Nestor Archival, organized vendors expressed their dissent over the city government’s move to stop public and private vehicles from entering major routes leading to the Carbon Night Market.

“Our income has decreased greatly due to the restriction on the entry of vehicles through the placing of yellow railings, orange traffic barriers, and ‘No Entry’ signs on the streets,” read part of the document.

According to Wine Miro, the vice-chairperson of the vendor group Carbonhanong Alyansya, the local government began putting up signs, railings, and traffic barriers on May 1, starting with areas near the Warwick Barracks which eventually spread to MC Briones Street, Manalili Street, Plaridel Street, and F. Gonzales Street.

“So what happened is if you have customers coming from here (market), they would have to walk all the way to city hall, carrying sacks,” Miro said.

Currently, the rule takes effect during the Carbon Night Market hours from 6 pm to 6 am.

Miro said the traffic rule significantly reduced consumer traffic, especially since a majority of the parking areas are located far from the vendors’ tents.

“This deprives our customers who have vehicles, who are usually shoppers/big spenders, and are a large part of the income of the wholesale vendors,” the group stated in their position paper.

Adding insult to injury

63-year-old market vendor Linda Ruiz said she was disappointed after going for weeks with little to no sales.

“There’s really no more profit; it’s so low, and then we just get enough to pay the bills,” Ruiz told Rappler.

After May 1 or when the so-called “pedestrianization” began, fewer and fewer customers were visiting her stall, causing her and her family to eat smaller meals in order to make ends meet.

“Sometimes, in one day, we only eat twice and then just borrow money for food,” Ruiz said.

The irony is that Ruiz sells spices and is surrounded by fellow vendors who sell food products.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ruiz joined the demonstration led by members of Carbonhanong Alyansya under the scorching heat of the sun.

To make it orderly

During his first 100 days, Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama ordered the clearing of roads along the Carbon Market to ensure that they would be “passable” for consumers.

The order has since been carried out by officials of the Market Operations Division (MOD), and presently, the United Multi-Sectoral Council of Cebu City (UMC-4).

The UMC-4 consists of the Carbon Market Vendors Development Cooperative (CEMVEDCO), Cebu Vendors Credit Cooperative (CVCCO), Cebu City United Vendors Association (CCUVA), and Cebu2World Development, Incorporated.

“The mayor wanted it to be orderly, bright, and secure, so the UMC-4 had a meeting and figured out what to do and how to fix it,” Barangay Ermita councilor and CCUVA president Maria Pino told Rappler.

Pino said the UMC-4 organized the night market vendors to set up shops starting only from Lincoln Street, near the Warwick Barracks, until MC Briones Street in one uniform line.

Pino said there are still karumateros (porters) and electric tricycles that can carry large quantities of purchased goods for big shoppers.

In a phone interview, Rama told Rappler that he was unaware of any blocking of roads along the streets but would check with the UMC-4 to address the situation as soon as possible. – Rappler.com