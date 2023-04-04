Veterinarians’ group backs colleagues in ASF legal battle with Cebu Province

Veterinary association says cullings have to be done because ASF can survive in an environment for a long period and in pork and pork products that are not cooked at a temperature of 70 degrees Celsius

CEBU, Philippines – The Philippine Veterinary Medical Association (PVMA) has thrown its support behind veterinarians who were recently named in complaints filed by the Cebu provincial government over their handling of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the province.

Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia had warned officials that she would take legal action against authorities who would implement culling and color-coding of ASF-marked areas in Cebu, maintaining that these authorities must respect the local government’s autonomy in dealing with ASF.

On Wednesday, March 29, the provincial government filed complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman against officials and staff of the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) and Department of Agriculture (DA) in Central Visayas for abuse of authority and violations of the Local Government Code of 1991.

“PVMA stands with Dr. Paul Limson, Dr. Samuel Joseph Castro, Dr. Miriam Lopez-Vito, Dr. Joshua Cruz, and Dr. Daniel Ventura Jr., in the performance of their duties as veterinarians,” read part of the PVMA statement released on Sunday, April 2.

The PVMA said culling infected and exposed hogs is an internationally accepted practice in stopping the spread of ASF.

The organization explained cullings had to be done because the virus can survive in an environment for a long period and in pork and pork products that were not cooked at a temperature of 70 degrees Celsius for at least 30 minutes.

The PVMA said the veterinarians were following accepted legal orders, which include DA’s 2022 Administrative Circulars No. 2 and No. 12, that laid down the protocols for the National Zoning and Movement Plan against ASF and directed all government agencies and local governments to comply with the national zoning.

“PVMA would like to remind its members of our moral and legal obligations as licensed veterinarians. By adhering to all relevant laws and policies of our profession, we guarantee the highest standards of safety and service to our countrymen,” PVMA said.

In response, the Cebu provincial government threatened to file additional complaints against BAI officials over similar violations. – Rappler.com

John Sitchon is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.